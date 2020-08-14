Economic outlook less negative in mid-August

The economic situation according to the CBS Business Cycle Tracer has become less unfavourable in August. However, the economy is still firmly in the recession stage. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that, as of mid-August, 10 out of the 13 indicators in the Business Cycle Tracer are positioned below their long-term trend. Measures against the spread of coronavirus have had a major impact on many indicators of the Tracer.

The CBS Business Cycle Tracer is a tool used to monitor the state and the course of the Dutch economy and is based on 13 key macro-economic indicators. Together, these provide a coherent macro-economic picture based on CBS figures which are being published over the past month or quarter. It does not necessarily represent the situation at the level of of individual households, businesses or regions.

Show datatable Business Cycle Tracer indicator (unweighted average of the indicators in the CBS Business Cycle Tracer) Hide datatable Business Cycle Tracer indicator (unweighted average of the indicators in the CBS Business Cycle Tracer) Business Cycle Tracer indicator (unweighted average of the indicators in the CBS Business Cycle Tracer) Year Month cycle (distance to the long-term trend (=0)) 2013 January -0.92 2013 February -1.04 2013 March -1.12 2013 April -1.17 2013 May -1.25 2013 June -1.27 2013 July -1.28 2013 August -1.27 2013 September -1.21 2013 October -1.13 2013 November -1.06 2013 December -0.98 2014 January -0.92 2014 February -0.87 2014 March -0.84 2014 April -0.83 2014 May -0.81 2014 June -0.8 2014 July -0.79 2014 August -0.77 2014 September -0.76 2014 October -0.74 2014 November -0.71 2014 December -0.67 2015 January -0.63 2015 February -0.58 2015 March -0.53 2015 April -0.48 2015 May -0.43 2015 June -0.38 2015 July -0.34 2015 August -0.3 2015 September -0.26 2015 October -0.26 2015 November -0.24 2015 December -0.23 2016 January -0.23 2016 February -0.22 2016 March -0.21 2016 April -0.2 2016 May -0.15 2016 June -0.12 2016 July -0.09 2016 August -0.03 2016 September 0.01 2016 October 0.05 2016 November 0.1 2016 December 0.14 2017 January 0.18 2017 February 0.24 2017 March 0.29 2017 April 0.33 2017 May 0.4 2017 June 0.43 2017 July 0.46 2017 August 0.53 2017 September 0.57 2017 October 0.61 2017 November 0.66 2017 December 0.71 2018 January 0.76 2018 February 0.81 2018 March 0.85 2018 April 0.86 2018 May 0.91 2018 June 0.9 2018 July 0.92 2018 August 0.93 2018 September 0.93 2018 October 0.9 2018 November 0.88 2018 December 0.85 2019 January 0.79 2019 February 0.77 2019 March 0.72 2019 April 0.7 2019 May 0.71 2019 June 0.67 2019 July 0.69 2019 August 0.67 2019 September 0.64 2019 October 0.6 2019 November 0.56 2019 December 0.56 2020 January 0.56 2020 February 0.54 2020 March 0.5 2020 April 0.5 2020 May -1.1 2020 June -2.09 2020 July -1.68 2020 August -1.65 Download CSV

Both consumer and producer confidence less negative

In July, confidence among both consumers and producers improved compared to the previous month. Both are positioned below their long-term averages.

Show datatable Consumer and producer confidence (seasonally adjusted) Hide datatable Consumer and producer confidence (seasonally adjusted) Consumer and producer confidence (seasonally adjusted) Year Month Consumer confidence (average of the component questions) Producer confidence (average of the component questions) 2016 January 11 3.2 2016 February 7 3.1 2016 March 2 3.9 2016 April 6 4.7 2016 May 7 4.4 2016 June 11 5.4 2016 July 9 5.1 2016 August 9 1.2 2016 September 12 3.4 2016 October 17 4.3 2016 November 21 3.4 2016 December 21 4.7 2017 January 21 6 2017 February 22 7 2017 March 24 7.8 2017 April 26 8.3 2017 May 23 6.1 2017 June 23 7.2 2017 July 25 6.6 2017 August 26 5.4 2017 September 23 8.5 2017 October 23 8.2 2017 November 22 9.1 2017 December 25 8.9 2018 January 24 10.3 2018 February 23 10.9 2018 March 24 9.5 2018 April 25 8.2 2018 May 23 9.8 2018 June 23 7.7 2018 July 23 6.3 2018 August 21 5.9 2018 September 19 5.7 2018 October 15 5.9 2018 November 13 7.2 2018 December 9 7.5 2019 January 0 5.8 2019 February -2 6.3 2019 March -4 6.1 2019 April -3 6.7 2019 May -3 4.7 2019 June 0 3.3 2019 July 2 3.9 2019 August 0 3.9 2019 September -2 3.3 2019 October -1 3.6 2019 November -2 2.8 2019 December -2 2.9 2020 January -3 2.5 2020 February -2 3.7 2020 March -2 0.2 2020 April -22 -28.7 2020 May -31 -25.1 2020 June -27 -15.1 2020 July -26 -8.7 Download CSV

Household consumption, investments and exports down

In Q2 2020, Dutch consumers spent 11.8 percent less than one year previously. In Q2, consumers mainly spent less on services (accommodation and food services, recreation and culture, transport and communication and care). They also spent less on clothing, cars and motor fuels. On the other hand, they spent more on food, electrical appliances and home furnishings than one year previously.

In Q2 2020, the volume of investments in fixed assets was 10.7 percent down on the same quarter last year. Investments in transport equipment such as passenger cars, lorries and semi-trailers declined in particular. Moreover, investments in dwellings, office buildings and machinery were significantly lower than one year previously. Only investments in computer equipment were higher.

Exports of goods and services were 10.9 percent lower than in Q2 2019. In the previous quarter, exports still grew by 2 percent. The year-on-year decline was particularly large in the export of services (e.g. spending by international visitors within the Netherlands), transport equipment, petroleum products and machinery . Domestic exports contracted somewhat more sharply than re-exports (exports of previously imported products).

Manufacturing output almost 10 percent down in June

In June 2020, the average daily output generated by the Dutch manufacturing industry was 9.7 percent down on June 2019. The year-on-year decrease is somewhat smaller than in the previous two months.

Fewer bankruptcies in July

Adjusted for court session days, there were 27 fewer corporate bankruptcies in July than in the previous month.

House prices 7.6 percent higher in June

In June 2020, prices of owner-occupied dwellings (excluding new constructions) were on average 7.6 percent higher than in the same month last year. This price increase is more or less the same as in the previous month.

Significant drop in number of hours worked

Due to government support measures, job losses were still relatively limited in Q2 at -3.0 percent, but the number of hours worked by employees and self-employed fell significantly and ended at a total of 3.2 billion hours in Q2 2020. Adjusted for seasonal effects, this is 6.1 percent lower than one quarter previously.

At the end of June, the number of unfilled job vacancies stood at 200 thousand. This was down by 26 thousand on the previous quarter, when the decline stood at 60 thousand. In a span of six months, the number of vacancies therefore declined by 30 percent, but is still above its long-term average of approximately 165 thousand.

In Q2 2020, there were 349 thousand unemployed people (unemployment according to the ILO definition), i.e. 72 thousand more than in Q1. As a result, the unemployment rate rose from 3.0 percent in Q1 to 3.8 percent in Q2, the strongest increase in both the number of unemployed and the unemployment rate since quarterly data were first reported over 2003.

In Q1 2020, turnover of temporary employment agencies fell by 1.5 percent. This was the first decline since Q2 2016. Relative to one year previously, turnover was down by 1.0 percent.

Show datatable GDP (volume), seasonally adjusted Hide datatable GDP (volume), seasonally adjusted GDP (volume), seasonally adjusted Year Quarter Index (2010=100) 2013 Quarter 1 100.1 2013 Quarter 2 99.9 2013 Quarter 3 100.5 2013 Quarter 4 101.1 2014 Quarter 1 101 2014 Quarter 2 101.6 2014 Quarter 3 101.9 2014 Quarter 4 102.8 2015 Quarter 1 103.4 2015 Quarter 2 103.7 2015 Quarter 3 104.1 2015 Quarter 4 104.1 2016 Quarter 1 105.1 2016 Quarter 2 105.3 2016 Quarter 3 106.5 2016 Quarter 4 107.4 2017 Quarter 1 107.9 2017 Quarter 2 108.9 2017 Quarter 3 109.7 2017 Quarter 4 110.5 2018 Quarter 1 111.1 2018 Quarter 2 111.7 2018 Quarter 3 112 2018 Quarter 4 112.4 2019 Quarter 1 113 2019 Quarter 2 113.4 2019 Quarter 3 113.8 2019 Quarter 4 114.3 2020 Quarter 1 112.6 2020 Quarter 2 103 Download CSV

8.5 percent GDP contraction in Q2

According to the second estimate of GDP conducted by CBS, gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 8.5 percent in Q2 2020 relative to the previous quarter. The decline was mainly due to falling household consumption, while investments and the trade balance also fell significantly. Relative to one year previously, GDP contracted by 9.3 percent.

On Wednesday 23 September 2020, CBS will publish the second estimate of GDP and employment over Q2 2020.