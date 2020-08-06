51 bankruptcies in week 31
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 45 bankruptcies in week 31. This is 10 up on the previous week. In addition, 6 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 4 more than in the previous week.
|Eenheid
|Serie
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|17
|2019
|2
|74
|2019
|3
|69
|2019
|4
|82
|2019
|5
|87
|2019
|6
|71
|2019
|7
|84
|2019
|8
|64
|2019
|9
|83
|2019
|10
|74
|2019
|11
|63
|2019
|12
|85
|2019
|13
|80
|2019
|14
|85
|2019
|15
|81
|2019
|16
|88
|2019
|17
|64
|2019
|18
|58
|2019
|19
|72
|2019
|20
|56
|2019
|21
|78
|2019
|22
|83
|2019
|23
|59
|2019
|24
|64
|2019
|25
|81
|2019
|26
|78
|2019
|27
|75
|2019
|28
|74
|2019
|29
|76
|2019
|30
|64
|2019
|31
|70
|2019
|32
|67
|2019
|33
|78
|2019
|34
|74
|2019
|35
|65
|2019
|36
|49
|2019
|37
|87
|2019
|38
|93
|2019
|39
|69
|2019
|40
|64
|2019
|41
|74
|2019
|42
|69
|2019
|43
|45
|2019
|44
|95
|2019
|45
|74
|2019
|46
|84
|2019
|47
|78
|2019
|48
|79
|2019
|49
|81
|2019
|50
|71
|2019
|51
|96
|2019
|52
|54
|2020
|1
|25
|2020
|2
|72
|2020
|3
|70
|2020
|4
|73
|2020
|5
|82
|2020
|6
|67
|2020
|7
|114
|2020
|8
|73
|2020
|9
|68
|2020
|10
|80
|2020
|11
|76
|2020
|12
|68
|2020
|13
|47
|2020
|14
|74
|2020
|15
|97
|2020
|16
|65
|2020
|17
|112
|2020
|18
|80
|2020
|19
|57
|2020
|20
|92
|2020
|21
|85
|2020
|22
|79
|2020
|23
|71
|2020
|24
|60
|2020
|25
|86
|2020
|26
|31
|2020
|27
|65
|2020
|28
|64
|2020
|29
|57
|2020
|30
|37
|2020
|31
|51
|2020
|32
|2020
|33
|2020
|34
|2020
|35
|2020
|36
|2020
|37
|2020
|38
|2020
|39
|2020
|40
|2020
|41
|2020
|42
|2020
|43
|2020
|44
|2020
|45
|2020
|46
|2020
|47
|2020
|48
|2020
|49
|2020
|50
|2020
|51
|2020
|52
Most bankruptcies recorded in construction
Of all sectors, construction recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 10. This is 9 more than in the previous week. Furthermore, 6 companies were declared bankrupt in the wholesale sector and also 6 in specialised business services (including legal services providers, architectural offices and advertising agencies). This is 3 and 4 up on week 30, respectively.
|Sector
|Week 31
|Week 30
|Construction
|10
|1
|Wholesale
|6
|3
|Specialised business services
|6
|2
|Retail
|5
|5
|Care
|4
|1
|Food and beverage services
|3
|6
|Financial services
|3
|6
|Manufacturing
|2
|6
|Retail trade and repair of
motor vehicles and motorcycles
|2
|2
|Transport and storage
|2
|0
|Administrative and support service activities
|2
|2
|Education
|2
|0
|Agriculture and fisheries
|1
|0
|Information and communication
|1
|1
|Real estate activities
|1
|1
|Culture, sports and recreation
|1
|1