Retail turnover almost 10 percent up in June
Retail turnover data have been adjusted for changes in the shopping-day pattern. Retail sales tend to vary from one day to the next. If the shopping-day pattern is not taken into account, retail turnover in June 2020 was 10.0 percent higher than in the same month last year.
|month
|change (year-on-year % change)
|2015
|January
|1.4
|2015
|February
|2.4
|2015
|March
|1.4
|2015
|April
|1.6
|2015
|May
|1.4
|2015
|June
|4
|2015
|July
|2.9
|2015
|August
|1
|2015
|September
|5
|2015
|October
|2.4
|2015
|November
|1.1
|2015
|December
|2.8
|2016
|January
|1.5
|2016
|February
|2.2
|2016
|March
|1.5
|2016
|April
|0.8
|2016
|May
|3.5
|2016
|June
|1.4
|2016
|July
|2.8
|2016
|August
|2.1
|2016
|September
|0.4
|2016
|October
|5.2
|2016
|November
|5
|2016
|December
|2.3
|2017
|January
|5
|2017
|February
|2.9
|2017
|March
|4.6
|2017
|April
|4.3
|2017
|May
|3.8
|2017
|June
|4.5
|2017
|July
|4.5
|2017
|August
|4.5
|2017
|September
|5.8
|2017
|October
|1.5
|2017
|November
|5.4
|2017
|December
|3.7
|2018
|January
|3.6
|2018
|February
|3
|2018
|March
|1.7
|2018
|April
|5.7
|2018
|May
|3.7
|2018
|June
|3.2
|2018
|July
|3.8
|2018
|August
|3.5
|2018
|September
|1.9
|2018
|October
|3.4
|2018
|November
|4.2
|2018
|December
|2.6
|2019
|January
|1.5
|2019
|February
|4.1
|2019
|March
|4.1
|2019
|April
|1.9
|2019
|May
|2.6
|2019
|June
|3.1
|2019
|July
|3
|2019
|August
|2.9
|2019
|September
|4.4
|2019
|October
|3.6
|2019
|November
|2.4
|2019
|December
|5.2
|2020
|January
|3.6
|2020
|February
|5
|2020
|March
|3.3
|2020
|April
|-1
|2020
|May
|8.7
|2020
|June
|9.8
|*excluding petrol stations and pharmacies
Turnover in non-food sector 8.5 percent higher
In June, turnover in the non-food sector was up by 8.5 percent year-on-year. The volume of sales (adjusted for price changes) grew by 6.7 percent. Just as in the previous months, measures against the spread of coronavirus had a mixed effect on the non-food sector in June.
Shops selling furniture and home furnishings, shops selling consumer electronics and white goods and shops selling recreational goods achieved the highest turnover growth since publication of data adjusted for the shopping-day pattern started in 2005. Furthermore, for the fifth consecutive month, shops selling DIY products, kitchens and flooring achieved double-digit turnover growth. On the other hand, clothes shops and shops selling footwear and leather products have seen substantial turnover decline for months now. However, the turnover decline in June was less strong than in the three previous months. Turnover of shops selling personal care products also declined slightly.
6.5 percent turnover growth for food sector
Shops selling food, beverages and tobacco achieved 6.5 percent more turnover in June 2020 than in the same month last year. The volume of sales increased by 3 percent. Supermarkets saw a turnover growth of 6.6 percent, while turnover of specialist shops increased by 5.4 percent.
|June 2020 (year-on-year % change)
|May 2020 (year-on-year % change)
|Total food
|6.5
|10.2
|Supermarkets
|6.6
|10.6
|Specialist shops
|5.4
|7
|Total non-food
|8.5
|1.3
|Furniture and household articles
|25.2
|8.3
|DIY products, kitchens, flooring
|24.1
|29.6
|Consumer electronics
|21.7
|13.9
|Recreational goods
|17.6
|18.6
|Personal care products
|-0.5
|0.2
|Clothes
|-6.9
|-23.7
|Shoes and leather products
|-10.5
|-19.8
|* excluding petrol stations and pharmacies
Online shops realise over 45 percent turnover growth
In June 2020, online shops saw their turnover go up by 45.1 percent relative to June 2019. Except for April and May, growth has never been higher since the start of the publication of Internet sales in January 2014. Web shops recorded a turnover increase of 40.9 percent; their core activity is selling goods and services over the Internet. Multi-channel retailers (retailers selling goods and services over the Internet as a side activity) achieved 50.6 percent higher turnover in online sales.
Sources
- StatLine - Retail trade; turnover change
- StatLine - Retail trade; turnover change internet sales