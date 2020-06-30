Retail turnover over 8 percent up in May

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that the Dutch retail sector recorded 8.2 percent year-on-year turnover growth in May 2020. This is the highest growth rate in the span of 14 years. The volume of sales increased by 5.9 percent. Turnover was up in both the food sector and the non-food sector. Furthermore, online sales increased by almost 50 percent.

In May as well, measures against the spread of coronavirus had a mixed effect on retail trade. Shops selling DIY products again achieved a record increase in turnover. On the other hand, clothes shops and shops selling footwear and leather products saw their turnover decline again, but to a lesser extent compared to the record losses in the two previous months.

Retail turnover data have been adjusted for changes in the shopping-day pattern. Retail sales tend to vary from one day to the next. If the shopping-day pattern is not taken into account, retail turnover in May 2020 was 6.5 percent higher than in the same month last year.

Show datatable Turnover retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) Hide datatable Turnover retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) Turnover retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) month change (year-on-year % change) 2015 January 1.4 2015 February 2.4 2015 March 1.4 2015 April 1.6 2015 May 1.4 2015 June 4 2015 July 2.9 2015 August 1 2015 September 5 2015 October 2.4 2015 November 1.1 2015 December 2.8 2016 January 1.5 2016 February 2.2 2016 March 1.5 2016 April 0.8 2016 May 3.5 2016 June 1.4 2016 July 2.8 2016 August 2.1 2016 September 0.4 2016 October 5.2 2016 November 5 2016 December 2.3 2017 January 5 2017 February 2.9 2017 March 4.6 2017 April 4.3 2017 May 3.8 2017 June 4.5 2017 July 4.5 2017 August 4.5 2017 September 5.8 2017 October 1.5 2017 November 5.4 2017 December 3.7 2018 January 3.6 2018 February 3 2018 March 1.7 2018 April 5.7 2018 May 3.7 2018 June 3.2 2018 July 3.8 2018 August 3.5 2018 September 1.9 2018 October 3.4 2018 November 4.2 2018 December 2.6 2019 January 1.5 2019 February 4.1 2019 March 4.1 2019 April 1.9 2019 May 2.6 2019 June 3.1 2019 July 3 2019 August 2.9 2019 September 4.4 2019 October 3.6 2019 November 2.4 2019 December 5.2 2020 January 3.6 2020 February 5 2020 March 3.3 2020 April -1.1 2020 May 8.2 *excluding petrol stations and pharmacies Download CSV

Turnover growth non-food sector over 1 percent higher

In May, turnover in the non-food sector was up by 1.2 percent year-on-year. This is the first turnover growth since the start of the coronavirus crisis at the end of March. The volume of sales (adjusted for price changes) was virtually the same.

Within the non-food sector, there are still great contrasts. Clothes shops and shops selling footwear and leather products again saw substantial turnover decline, but less strong than in the two previous months. Turnover of shops selling personal care products also declined slightly. Turnover of shops selling furniture and home furnishings, shops selling consumer electronics and white goods and shops selling recreational goods increased. For the fifth consecutive month, shops selling DIY products, kitchens and flooring achieved turnover growth, exceeding the record growth in April.

Over 10 percent turnover growth for food sector

Shops selling food, beverages and tobacco achieved 10.1 percent more turnover in May 2020 than in the same month last year. The volume of sales increased by 6.5 percent. Supermarkets saw a turnover growth of 10.3 percent, while turnover of specialist shops increased by 8.1 percent.

Show datatable Turnover branches retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) Hide datatable Turnover branches retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) Turnover branches retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) May 2020 (year-on-year % change) April 2020 (year-on-year % change) Total food 10.1 5.9 Supermarkets 10.3 6.5 Specialist shops 8.1 1.7 Total non-food 1.2 -15 DIY products, kitchens, flooring 29.4 26.1 Recreational goods 16.7 -5.8 Consumer electronics 14.2 12.7 Furniture and household articles 8.7 -6.4 Personal care products -1.1 -4.8 Shoes and leather products -20.5 -44.2 Clothes -23.4 -57.7 * excluding petrol stations and pharmacies Download CSV

Online shops realise almost 50 percent turnover growth

In May 2020, online shops saw their turnover go up by 49.5 percent relative to May 2019. Except for April, growth has never been higher since the start of the publication of Internet sales in January 2014. Web shops recorded a turnover increase of 38.7 percent; their core activity is selling goods and services over the Internet. Multi-channel retailers (retailers selling goods and services over the Internet as a side activity) achieved 64.8 percent higher turnover in online sales.

Figures published in this news release are provisional and subject to revision.