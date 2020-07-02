31 bankruptcies in week 26

In week 26 (22 to 28 June inclusive), 31 companies and institutions including sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, as reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). This is 54 fewer than in week 25 and the lowest number within a full week this year so far. In the first 26 weeks of 2020, altogether 1,903 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions in the Netherlands. This is 23 more than in the same period in 2019.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 30 bankruptcies in week 26. This is 43 down on the previous week. In addition, 1 sole proprietorship was declared bankrupt, 11 fewer than in the previous week.

Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly Hide datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly Week Bankruptcies 2019 1 17 2019 2 74 2019 3 69 2019 4 82 2019 5 87 2019 6 71 2019 7 84 2019 8 64 2019 9 83 2019 10 74 2019 11 63 2019 12 85 2019 13 80 2019 14 85 2019 15 81 2019 16 88 2019 17 64 2019 18 58 2019 19 72 2019 20 56 2019 21 78 2019 22 83 2019 23 59 2019 24 64 2019 25 81 2019 26 78 2019 27 75 2019 28 74 2019 29 76 2019 30 64 2019 31 70 2019 32 67 2019 33 78 2019 34 74 2019 35 65 2019 36 49 2019 37 87 2019 38 93 2019 39 69 2019 40 64 2019 41 74 2019 42 69 2019 43 45 2019 44 95 2019 45 74 2019 46 84 2019 47 78 2019 48 79 2019 49 81 2019 50 71 2019 51 96 2019 52 54 2020 1 25 2020 2 72 2020 3 70 2020 4 73 2020 5 82 2020 6 67 2020 7 114 2020 8 73 2020 9 68 2020 10 80 2020 11 76 2020 12 68 2020 13 47 2020 14 74 2020 15 97 2020 16 65 2020 17 112 2020 18 80 2020 19 57 2020 20 92 2020 21 85 2020 22 79 2020 23 71 2020 24 60 2020 25 85 2020 26 31 Download CSV

Most bankruptcies recorded in construction and in wholesale

Of all sectors, construction and wholesale recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 5. This is 11 construction companies and 4 wholesalers fewer than in week 25. One of the five bankruptcies in the construction sector concerned a sole proprietorship. Furthermore, 4 companies were declared bankrupt in specialised business services (including legal services providers, architectural offices and advertising agencies). This is 1 down on week 25.

Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020 Hide datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020 Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020 Week 26 Week 25 Construction 5 16 Wholesale trade 5 9 Specialised business services 4 5 Transportation and storage 3 1 Manufacturing 2 3 Financial services 2 8 Employment activities 2 1 Agriculture and fisheries 1 1 Retail trade and repair of

motor vehicles and motorcycles 1 0 Real estate activities 1 0 Education 1 3 Care 1 3 Culture, sports and recreation 1 1 Other service activities 1 1 Download CSV

Several weeks may elapse between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.