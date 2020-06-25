84 bankruptcies in week 25
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 72 bankruptcies in week 24. This is 18 up on the previous week. In addition, 12 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 6 more than in the previous week.
|Week
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|17
|2019
|2
|74
|2019
|3
|69
|2019
|4
|82
|2019
|5
|87
|2019
|6
|71
|2019
|7
|84
|2019
|8
|64
|2019
|9
|83
|2019
|10
|74
|2019
|11
|63
|2019
|12
|85
|2019
|13
|80
|2019
|14
|85
|2019
|15
|81
|2019
|16
|88
|2019
|17
|64
|2019
|18
|58
|2019
|19
|72
|2019
|20
|56
|2019
|21
|78
|2019
|22
|83
|2019
|23
|59
|2019
|24
|64
|2019
|25
|81
|2019
|26
|78
|2019
|27
|75
|2019
|28
|74
|2019
|29
|76
|2019
|30
|64
|2019
|31
|70
|2019
|32
|67
|2019
|33
|78
|2019
|34
|74
|2019
|35
|65
|2019
|36
|49
|2019
|37
|87
|2019
|38
|93
|2019
|39
|69
|2019
|40
|64
|2019
|41
|74
|2019
|42
|69
|2019
|43
|45
|2019
|44
|95
|2019
|45
|74
|2019
|46
|84
|2019
|47
|78
|2019
|48
|79
|2019
|49
|81
|2019
|50
|71
|2019
|51
|96
|2019
|52
|54
|2020
|1
|25
|2020
|2
|72
|2020
|3
|70
|2020
|4
|73
|2020
|5
|82
|2020
|6
|67
|2020
|7
|114
|2020
|8
|73
|2020
|9
|68
|2020
|10
|80
|2020
|11
|76
|2020
|12
|68
|2020
|13
|47
|2020
|14
|74
|2020
|15
|97
|2020
|16
|65
|2020
|17
|112
|2020
|18
|80
|2020
|19
|57
|2020
|20
|92
|2020
|21
|85
|2020
|22
|79
|2020
|23
|71
|2020
|24
|60
|2020
|25
|84
Most bankruptcies recorded in construction sector
Of all sectors, the construction sector recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 16. This is 10 more than in week 24. A quarter of the bankruptcies were sole proprietorships. Furthermore, there were 13 bankruptcies in the retail sector, i.e. 9 more than in the previous week. Among the 13 bankruptcies were 5 sole proprietorships. Like in week 24 there were 9 bankruptcies in the wholesale trade. In the sector travel agency, tour operator and other, 4 companies were declared bankrupt in week 25. In the past 24 weeks this sector has recorded 6 bankruptcies in total.
|Week 25
|Week 24
|Construction
|16
|6
|Retail trade
|13
|4
|Wholesale trade
|9
|9
|Food and beverage establishments
|8
|7
|Financial services
|8
|4
|Specialised business services
|5
|7
|Travel agency, tour operator and other
|4
|0
|Manufacturing
|3
|5
|Accommodation services
|3
|1
|Education
|3
|1
|Care
|3
|0
|Information and communication
|2
|0
|Agriculture and fisheries
|1
|0
|Water supply and waste management
|1
|0
|Transportation and storage
|1
|4
|Employment activities
|1
|3
|Culture, sports and recreation
|1
|1
|Other service activities
|1
|6
Several weeks may elapse between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.
