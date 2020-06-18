60 bankruptcies in week 24
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 54 bankruptcies in week 24. This is 10 down on the previous week. In addition, 6 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 1 fewer than in the previous week.
|Week
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|17
|2019
|2
|74
|2019
|3
|69
|2019
|4
|82
|2019
|5
|87
|2019
|6
|71
|2019
|7
|84
|2019
|8
|64
|2019
|9
|83
|2019
|10
|74
|2019
|11
|63
|2019
|12
|85
|2019
|13
|80
|2019
|14
|85
|2019
|15
|81
|2019
|16
|88
|2019
|17
|64
|2019
|18
|58
|2019
|19
|72
|2019
|20
|56
|2019
|21
|78
|2019
|22
|83
|2019
|23
|59
|2019
|24
|64
|2019
|25
|81
|2019
|26
|78
|2019
|27
|75
|2019
|28
|74
|2019
|29
|76
|2019
|30
|64
|2019
|31
|70
|2019
|32
|67
|2019
|33
|78
|2019
|34
|74
|2019
|35
|65
|2019
|36
|49
|2019
|37
|87
|2019
|38
|93
|2019
|39
|69
|2019
|40
|64
|2019
|41
|74
|2019
|42
|69
|2019
|43
|45
|2019
|44
|95
|2019
|45
|74
|2019
|46
|84
|2019
|47
|78
|2019
|48
|79
|2019
|49
|81
|2019
|50
|71
|2019
|51
|96
|2019
|52
|54
|2020
|1
|25
|2020
|2
|72
|2020
|3
|70
|2020
|4
|73
|2020
|5
|82
|2020
|6
|67
|2020
|7
|114
|2020
|8
|73
|2020
|9
|68
|2020
|10
|80
|2020
|11
|76
|2020
|12
|68
|2020
|13
|47
|2020
|14
|74
|2020
|15
|97
|2020
|16
|65
|2020
|17
|112
|2020
|18
|80
|2020
|19
|57
|2020
|20
|92
|2020
|21
|85
|2020
|22
|79
|2020
|23
|71
|2020
|24
|60
Most bankruptcies recorded in wholesale and retail trade sector
Of all sectors, wholesale and retail recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 9. This is 2 fewer than in week 23. Furthermore, there were 7 bankruptcies among food and beverage establishments, i.e. 5 fewer than in the previous week. In addition, 7 companies were declared bankrupt in specialised business services (including legal services providers, architectural offices and advertising agencies). This is 2 down on week 23. Four companies providing hairdressing and beauty care were also declared bankrupt in week 24. On average, this sector has recorded one bankruptcy each week until week 24 inclusive.
|Week 24
|Week 23
|Wholesale trade
|9
|11
|Food and beverage establishments
|7
|12
|Specialised business services
|7
|5
|Construction
|6
|6
|Manufacturing
|5
|5
|Retail trade
|4
|4
|Transportation and storage
|4
|3
|Financial services
|4
|7
|Hairdressing and beauty care
|4
|0
|Employment mediation, temping
and recruitment
|3
|4
|Overnight accommodation
|1
|0
|Real estate activities
|1
|0
|Education
|1
|2
|Culture, sports and recreation
|1
|3
Several weeks may elapse between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.
