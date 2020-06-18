60 bankruptcies in week 24

In week 24 (working week 8 to 14 June inclusive), 60 companies and institutions including sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, as reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). This is 11 fewer than in week 23. In the first 24 weeks of 2020, altogether 1,787 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions in the Netherlands. This is 66 more than in the same period in 2019.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 54 bankruptcies in week 24. This is 10 down on the previous week. In addition, 6 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 1 fewer than in the previous week.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly
 Week Bankruptcies
2019117
2019274
2019369
2019482
2019587
2019671
2019784
2019864
2019983
20191074
20191163
20191285
20191380
20191485
20191581
20191688
20191764
20191858
20191972
20192056
20192178
20192283
20192359
20192464
20192581
20192678
20192775
20192874
20192976
20193064
20193170
20193267
20193378
20193474
20193565
20193649
20193787
20193893
20193969
20194064
20194174
20194269
20194345
20194495
20194574
20194684
20194778
20194879
20194981
20195071
20195196
20195254
2020125
2020272
2020370
2020473
2020582
2020667
20207114
2020873
2020968
20201080
20201176
20201268
20201347
20201474
20201597
20201665
202017112
20201880
20201957
20202092
20202185
20202279
20202371
20202460
 

Most bankruptcies recorded in wholesale and retail trade sector

Of all sectors, wholesale and retail recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 9. This is 2 fewer than in week 23. Furthermore, there were 7 bankruptcies among food and beverage establishments, i.e. 5 fewer than in the previous week. In addition, 7 companies were declared bankrupt in specialised business services (including legal services providers, architectural offices and advertising agencies). This is 2 down on week 23. Four companies providing hairdressing and beauty care were also declared bankrupt in week 24. On average, this sector has recorded one bankruptcy each week until week 24 inclusive.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020
 Week 24Week 23
Wholesale trade911
Food and beverage establishments712
Specialised business services75
Construction66
Manufacturing55
Retail trade44
Transportation and storage43
Financial services47
Hairdressing and beauty care40
Employment mediation, temping
and recruitment 		34
Overnight accommodation10
Real estate activities10
Education12
Culture, sports and recreation 13


Several weeks may elapse between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.

Figures published in this news release are provisional and subject to revision.

