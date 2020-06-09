Manufacturing output 11 percent down in April

In April 2020, the average daily output generated by the Dutch manufacturing industry was 11 percent down on April 2019. Output showed the largest year-on-year decrease since mid-2009, as reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Average daily output manufacturing (volume) jaar maand change (year-on-year % change) 2016 May 2.7 2016 June 3.2 2016 July 3.3 2016 August 2.4 2016 September 2.3 2016 October 0 2016 November 3.4 2016 December 6.7 2017 January 0.4 2017 February 4.9 2017 March 3 2017 April 0.5 2017 May 5 2017 June 2.4 2017 July 2.7 2017 August 3.7 2017 September 4.8 2017 October 5.1 2017 November 5.3 2017 December 4.4 2018 January 7.5 2018 February 3.2 2018 March 3.8 2018 April 4.7 2018 May 2.9 2018 June 3.3 2018 July 0.9 2018 August 4 2018 September 1.7 2018 October 2.4 2018 November 1.3 2018 December -4.3 2019 January -0.6 2019 February -0.1 2019 March -0.8 2019 April -0.3 2019 May -0.9 2019 June -2.5 2019 July 0 2019 August -1.7 2019 September 1.2 2019 Oktober 0.5 2019 November -1.6 2019 December -1.2 2020 January 1.4 2020 February -0.9 2020 March -1.9 2020 April -11 Download CSV

Largest output decline in transport equipment industry

Of the eight largest industries within manufacturing, the transport equipment industry recorded the strongest output contraction. This is mainly due to the fact that in the automotive industry virtually all factories were closed in April. Almost all industries saw their output decline on an annual basis, except the machinery and pharmaceutical industry.

Average daily output manufacturing (volume) by sector, April 2020 Category change (year-on-year % change) Machinery 12.8 Food products -6.2 Electrical and electronics -10.5 Metal products -10.6 Chemical products -10.7 Rubber and plastic products -15.9 Repair and installation of machinery -20.8 Transport equipment -50.8 Manufacturing (total) -11 Altogether, the industries referred to in the above graph account for approximately 75 percent of the total manufacturing output Download CSV

Downward trend

A more accurate picture of short-term output developments is obtained when figures are adjusted for seasonal effects and the working-day pattern. After adjustments, a decrease is seen in manufacturing output between March and April of 8.1 percent.

Adjusted for seasonal and working-day effects, manufacturing output is seen to fluctuate significantly. From mid-2014 until the beginning of 2018, the overall trend was upward. Subsequently, the trend has been downward.

Seasonally adjusted average daily output manufacturing (volume) jaar maand index (2015=100) 2016 May 102.1 2016 June 103.3 2016 July 102.9 2016 August 101.7 2016 September 102.3 2016 October 102.5 2016 November 105 2016 December 106.3 2017 January 103.1 2017 February 105.5 2017 March 105.2 2017 April 104.6 2017 May 106.6 2017 June 106.1 2017 July 106.1 2017 August 105.6 2017 September 107.3 2017 October 107.7 2017 November 109.7 2017 December 110.4 2018 January 110.5 2018 February 109.4 2018 March 109.4 2018 April 109.4 2018 May 109.6 2018 June 109.3 2018 July 107.6 2018 August 109.3 2018 September 109.1 2018 October 109.6 2018 November 110.2 2018 December 107 2019 January 109.6 2019 February 109.2 2019 March 108.8 2019 April 108.9 2019 May 108.5 2019 June 107.3 2019 July 107.5 2019 August 107.8 2019 September 109.5 2019 October 109.7 2019 November 108.4 2019 December 106.5 2020 January 109.8 2020 February 107.8 2020 March 106.5 2020 April 97.9 Download CSV

Producer confidence recovering slightly

On account of the COVID-19 crisis, in April 2020 producer confidence plummeted to its lowest level since the start of the producer confidence survey in 1985. Confidence among Dutch manufacturers recovered slightly in May. Expectations about future output were still unprecedentedly negative, but to a lesser extent than in April.

Germany is an important foreign market for the Dutch manufacturing industry. According to the IFO Institute, confidence among German manufacturers was slightly less negative in May than in April. This is entirely due to the fact that entrepreneurs were less negative about their future output. In April, the average daily output generated by the German manufacturing industry was 31 percent lower than in the same month last year. This is reported by Destatis.