Retail turnover 1.5 percent down in April

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that the Dutch retail sector recorded 1.5 percent year-on-year turnover decline in April 2020. The volume of sales decreased by 3.5 percent. Turnover was up in the food sector, but significantly down in the non-food sector. Furthermore, online sales increased by over 62 percent.

In April as well, measures against the spread of coronavirus had a major, but mixed effect on mainly the non-food sector. For example, shops selling DIY products again achieved the largest turnover increase since publication of data adjusted for changes in the shopping-day pattern started in January 2005. On the other hand, clothes shops and shops selling footwear and leather products saw their turnover decline even more than in the previous month.

Retail turnover data have been adjusted for changes in the shopping-day pattern. Retail sales tend to vary from one day to the next. If the shopping-day pattern is not taken into account, retail turnover in April 2020 was virtually the same as in the same month last year.

Show datatable Turnover retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) Hide datatable Turnover retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) Turnover retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) month change (year-on-year % change) 2015 January 1.4 2015 February 2.4 2015 March 1.4 2015 April 1.6 2015 May 1.4 2015 June 4 2015 July 2.9 2015 August 1 2015 September 5 2015 October 2.4 2015 November 1.1 2015 December 2.8 2016 January 1.5 2016 February 2.2 2016 March 1.5 2016 April 0.8 2016 May 3.5 2016 June 1.4 2016 July 2.8 2016 August 2.1 2016 September 0.4 2016 October 5.2 2016 November 5 2016 December 2.3 2017 January 5 2017 February 2.9 2017 March 4.6 2017 April 4.3 2017 May 3.8 2017 June 4.5 2017 July 4.5 2017 August 4.5 2017 September 5.8 2017 October 1.5 2017 November 5.4 2017 December 3.7 2018 January 3.6 2018 February 3 2018 March 1.7 2018 April 5.7 2018 May 3.7 2018 June 3.2 2018 July 3.8 2018 August 3.5 2018 September 1.9 2018 October 3.4 2018 November 4.2 2018 December 2.6 2019 January 1.5 2019 February 4.1 2019 March 4.1 2019 April 1.9 2019 May 2.6 2019 June 3.1 2019 July 3 2019 August 2.9 2019 September 4.4 2019 October 3.6 2019 November 2.4 2019 December 5.2 2020 January 3.6 2020 February 5 2020 March 3.3 2020 April -1.5 *excluding petrol stations and pharmacies Download CSV

Turnover growth non-food sector almost 16 percent lower

In April, turnover in the non-food sector was down by 15.8 percent year-on-year. This is the largest turnover decrease since publication of data adjusted for changes in the shopping-day pattern started in January 2005. The volume of sales (adjusted for price changes) decreased by 16.3 percent.

Within the non-food sector, there are great contrasts. Clothes shops and shops selling footwear and leather products saw the largest turnover decline since 2005. Turnover of shops selling furniture and home furnishings, shops selling recreational goods and shops selling personal care products also declined. However, shops selling DIY products, kitchens and flooring, and shops selling consumer electronics and white goods again achieved significant turnover growth.

Over 6 percent turnover growth for food sector

Shops selling food, beverages and tobacco achieved 6.1 percent more turnover in April 2020 than in the same month last year. The volume of sales increased by 2.7 percent. Supermarkets saw a turnover growth of 6.6 percent, while turnover of specialist shops increased by 2.2 percent.

Show datatable Turnover branches retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) Hide datatable Turnover branches retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) Turnover branches retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) April 2020 (year-on-year % change) March 2020 (year-on-year % change) Total food 6.1 12.1 Supermarkets 6.6 13 Specialist shops 2.2 5.4 Total non-food -15.8 -8 DIY products, kitchens, flooring 25.6 23.4 Consumer electronics 11.8 14.8 Recreational goods -3.6 -8.7 Personal care products -3.7 14.6 Furniture and household articles -8.2 -7.2 Shoes and leather products -44.7 -38.9 Clothes -58.5 -41.2 * excluding petrol stations and pharmacies Download CSV

Online shops realise over 62 percent turnover growth

In April 2020, online shops saw their turnover go up by 62.4 percent relative to April 2019. Since the start of the publication of Internet sales in January 2014 growth has never been higher, both for web shops and for multi-channel retailers. Web shops recorded a turnover increase of 52.4 percent; their core activity is selling goods and services over the Internet. Multi-channel retailers (retailers selling goods and services over the Internet as a side activity) achieved 75.7 percent higher turnover in online sales.