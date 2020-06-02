Renewable energy consumption up by 16 percent
|Jaartal
|Biomass (% of gross final energy consumption)
|Wind energy (% of gross final energy consumption)
|Solar energy (% of gross final energy consumption)
|Other1) (% of gross final energy consumption)
|2000
|1.47
|0.13
|0.02
|0.02
|2001
|1.51
|0.14
|0.03
|0.02
|2002
|1.64
|0.17
|0.03
|0.03
|2003
|1.57
|0.22
|0.03
|0.04
|2004
|1.71
|0.27
|0.03
|0.04
|2005
|2.10
|0.32
|0.04
|0.04
|2006
|2.30
|0.40
|0.04
|0.06
|2007
|2.70
|0.51
|0.04
|0.07
|2008
|2.86
|0.62
|0.04
|0.09
|2009
|3.37
|0.73
|0.05
|0.13
|2010
|3.04
|0.69
|0.05
|0.14
|2011
|3.50
|0.78
|0.06
|0.18
|2012
|3.58
|0.81
|0.08
|0.21
|2013
|3.47
|0.88
|0.12
|0.26
|2014
|3.92
|1.04
|0.19
|0.33
|2015
|3.89
|1.20
|0.25
|0.40
|2016
|3.71
|1.43
|0.33
|0.46
|2017
|4.02
|1.64
|0.43
|0.51
|2018
|4.37
|1.71
|0.68
|0.62
|2019
|5.06
|1.85
|0.94
|0.80
|1)Hydropower, geothermal energy, aerothermal energy
Renewable energy sources accounted for 8.6 percent of gross final energy consumption. In 2019, this stood at around 2,100 PJ, just as in the previous year. In 2018, renewable energy held a share of 7.4 percent.
At EU level, it has been agreed that the share of renewable energy in the Netherlands must be 14 percent by the year 2020. This can be achieved by consuming more domestic renewable energy but also by buying renewable energy from countries that are above target. The Netherlands has not yet made such agreements for 2019.
Surge in consumption of energy from biomass
At 60 percent, biomass is the single largest source of renewable energy; consumption rose by 15 percent to 106 PJ in 2019. Consumption of liquid bio-based transport fuels rose from 23 to 28 PJ, i.e. an increase of 24 percent. Electricity and heat generation from co-firing in power plants increased from 3 to 8 PJ.
More biodiesel and biogasoline
The increase in biodiesel and biogasoline consumption was related to a higher renewable energy target for transportation imposed on suppliers of motor fuels, which was raised from 8.5 to 12.5 percent. A large part of the biofuels that are put on the Dutch market have been produced from used cooking oil and the raw materials in biofuel consumption come from around the world, as reported by the Dutch Emissions Authority.
More co-firing of biomass
The increase in biomass energy consumption was due to increased co-firing of biomass at coal-fired plants , as was the case in 2018. This increased three-fold, partly due to the fact that the new coal plant at Eemshaven started co-firing more biomass. Subsidies provided an incentive for this increase.
|Categorie
|2019* (petajoules)
|2018 (petajoules)
|Liquid biofuels for transport
|28.44
|22.87
|Biomass households
|16.28
|16.45
|Waste incineration plants
|15.69
|16.59
|Biomass boilers at companies,
electricity
|12.69
|10.59
|Biomass boilers at companies,
only heat
|12.49
|11.75
|Biogas
|12.35
|11.30
|Auxiliary and co-combustion of biomass
in power plants
|8.26
|2.89
|* Provisional figures
Solar energy consumption (for electricity and heat) increased by 37 percent to 20 PJ last year. Another record increase was achieved in the total established capacity of solar power installations, namely from 2,300 to 6,800 megawatts (MW) or 51 percent.
Wind energy consumption rose by 7 percent to 39 PJ. The installed capacity of wind turbines increased from 4,400 MW at the end of 2018 to 4,500 MW at the end of 2019. The capacity of offshore wind farms remained unchanged at around 1 thousand MW.
|Jaartal
|Onshore wind energy (petajoules)
|Solar energy (petajoules)
|Offshore wind energy (petajoules)
|2011
|14.34
|1.42
|2.67
|2012
|14.96
|1.76
|2.82
|2013
|16.68
|2.58
|2.65
|2014
|18.22
|3.74
|2.70
|2015
|21.17
|5.13
|3.73
|2016
|21.75
|6.91
|8.36
|2017
|22.56
|9.08
|12.15
|2018
|23.68
|14.45
|12.43
|2019*
|26.74
|19.75
|12.04
|*Provisional figures
