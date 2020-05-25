160 thousand fewer employed in April

In April, the number of people in paid employment fell by 160 thousand to 8.9 million. A decline of this magnitude within one month has not occurred since compilation of monthly figures started (2003). The employment decline was largest among young people at over 100 thousand. Unemployment stood at 314 thousand in April, representing an increase of 41 thousand including 25 thousand young people. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of new figures.

At the end of April, the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV) recorded 292 thousand current unemployment (WW) benefits, an increase of 42 thousand on the previous month.

Show datatable Unemployment* and unemployment benefits Hide datatable Unemployment* and unemployment benefits Unemployment* and unemployment benefits Unemployment indicator (ILO)

(15 to 74 yrs, seasonally adjusted) (x 1,000) WW benefits (15 yrs to pension entitlement age) (x 1,000) 2012 January 486 292 2012 February 482 299 2012 March 487 296 2012 April 502 292 2012 May 501 291 2012 June 502 291 2012 July 518 298 2012 August 517 304 2012 September 530 304 2012 October 539 310 2012 November 554 322 2012 December 572 340 2013 January 589 369 2013 February 601 377 2013 March 619 380 2013 April 625 380 2013 May 632 378 2013 June 648 382 2013 July 666 395 2013 August 670 399 2013 September 675 400 2013 October 680 408 2013 November 677 419 2013 December 687 438 2014 January 691 460 2014 February 699 460 2014 March 692 454 2014 April 684 443 2014 May 672 436 2014 June 656 431 2014 July 648 437 2014 August 637 430 2014 September 630 420 2014 October 632 419 2014 November 635 425 2014 December 643 441 2015 January 645 458 2015 February 633 455 2015 March 626 443 2015 April 625 427 2015 May 617 416 2015 June 611 410 2015 July 603 420 2015 August 604 420 2015 September 609 417 2015 October 616 421 2015 November 596 427 2015 December 588 446 2016 January 574 465 2016 February 581 469 2016 March 574 470 2016 April 572 461 2016 May 560 448 2016 June 550 438 2016 July 541 432 2016 August 521 427 2016 September 510 424 2016 October 502 420 2016 November 499 410 2016 December 482 412 2017 January 480 419 2017 February 473 416 2017 March 463 415 2017 April 456 401 2017 May 456 386 2017 June 446 372 2017 July 436 364 2017 August 426 362 2017 September 422 351 2017 October 404 343 2017 November 397 337 2017 December 395 330 2018 January 380 335 2018 February 367 330 2018 March 357 327 2018 April 355 314 2018 May 352 301 2018 June 354 288 2018 July 348 279 2018 August 353 278 2018 September 343 274 2018 October 337 269 2018 November 326 267 2018 December 329 263 2019 January 329 279 2019 February 312 274 2019 March 307 268 2019 April 300 257 2019 May 302 251 2019 June 313 243 2019 July 313 234 2019 August 321 237 2019 September 323 233 2019 October 323 233 2019 November 324 228 2019 December 302 223 2020 January 284 241 2020 February 274 240 2020 March 273 250 2020 April* 314 292 * The results over April are provisional. Download CSV

Unemployment is determined on the basis of samples. In order to minimise fluctuations as a result of the sample nature, CBS generally uses the trend over the previous three months. Because the recent measures to combat the spread of coronavirus have a major impact on the labour market, the developments in the past month are described here in further detail. Contrary to common practice, the figures are provisional and may be adjusted in the coming months.

Steepest rise in unemployment rate since 2003

There were 314 thousand unemployed in April, equivalent to 3.4 percent of the labour force (versus 2.9 percent in March). This is the steepest rise in unemployment within one month since 2003, the first year for which monthly figures are available. The decline in the number of employed only partially leads to more unemployment. Those out of work include people who do not belong to the labour force, because they are neither looking nor available for work. The non-labour force expanded by 124 thousand over the past month.

A part of the non-labour force concerns the so-called other unused labour potential. It includes people without paid employment who are available but have not looked for work, and those who have looked but are not available. In this way, a less strict demarcation of the labour supply is used to reflect the total unused potential among those not in work. These groups are only reported on every quarter in terms of size and composition.

UWV: Sharp increase in WW benefits in April

In April, the number of current WW benefits increased substantially, to 292 thousand. This is 42 thousand more than in March (+16.7 percent). Relative to April 2019, the number was up by 13.5 percent.

UWV: Considerably more new WW benefits

In April, UWV recorded nearly 74 thousand new WW benefits. This is significantly more than in March, when there were 38 thousand new benefits. The month of April did have one more reporting week than March. Looking at the average weekly number of new WW benefits, this number rose from 9.4 thousand per week in March to 14.7 thousand per week in April.

In April, the number of new benefits increased across all sectors. Sectors showing the largest increase include the cleaning sector, temp agencies, retail trade, culture, accommodation and food services and catering services. Furthermore, an increase was also seen across all age groups, the largest being among 15 to 24-year-olds. In April, the average number of new WW benefits per week among this age group was 75 percent higher than in the previous month.

Record decline in employment due to more job losses and fewer job gains

The lower number of employed and the higher number of unemployed are the result of underlying flows between the employed, unemployed and non-labour force. The below chart shows the changes between the three labour positions. Not only were there more people who lost their job in April, but there were also fewer people who started a new job.

Niet- beroepsbevolking Werkzame beroepsbevolking Werkloze beroepsbevolking Zijn niet meer op zoek naar werk Stoppen met werken en verlaten de arbeidsmarkt Treden toe en vinden direct een baan Gaan op zoek naar werk Worden werkloos Vinden een baan Stromen tussen arbeidsposities Seizoengecorrigeerd; verandering t.o.v. drie maanden eerder Not included in labour force Employed labour force Unemployed labour force Are no longer looking for work Quit their jobs, leave the labour market Join the labour market, find a job Start looking for work Become unemployed Find a job Labour market flows Seasonally adjusted; changes relative to 3 months previously

The number of people who started working was mainly down among those who previously did not belong to the labour force. This number dropped from 201 thousand in March to 119 thousand in April. For example, these are young people who started a (part-time) job while not being unemployed previously, i.e. they were not looking for work three months previously. The number of job gains among people who were unemployed three months previously went down as well, from 94 thousand in March to 73 thousand in April.

Aside from the lower number of job gains, there was an almost equal higher number of job losses in April. The number of people losing their jobs and leaving the labour market increased from 222 to 268 thousand. This means that they were not looking and/or available for work, after they had gone out of employment. In addition, 61 thousand people became unemployed in March who were still working three months previously. This number increased as well and stood at 104 thousand in April.

Every month, CBS publishes figures on the labour force in accordance with international guidelines. The corresponding indicators, i.e. the employed and unemployed labour force, are used around the world to describe cyclical developments on the labour market. Monthly figures are essential in this respect. In addition, UWV issues its own monthly figures on unemployment benefits. Figures released by UWV do not correspond one-to-one with the labour force indicators.