First week of May: 55 bankruptcies
During the first 19 weeks of 2020, a total of 1,397 companies and institutions were declared bankrupt. This is 16 more than in the same period in 2019.
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 46 bankruptcies in week 19. This is 18 down on the previous week. In addition, 9 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 6 fewer than in week 18.
|Week
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|17
|2019
|2
|74
|2019
|3
|69
|2019
|4
|82
|2019
|5
|87
|2019
|6
|71
|2019
|7
|84
|2019
|8
|64
|2019
|9
|83
|2019
|10
|74
|2019
|11
|63
|2019
|12
|85
|2019
|13
|80
|2019
|14
|85
|2019
|15
|81
|2019
|16
|88
|2019
|17
|64
|2019
|18
|58
|2019
|19
|72
|2019
|20
|56
|2019
|21
|78
|2019
|22
|83
|2019
|23
|59
|2019
|24
|64
|2019
|25
|81
|2019
|26
|78
|2019
|27
|75
|2019
|28
|74
|2019
|29
|76
|2019
|30
|64
|2019
|31
|70
|2019
|32
|67
|2019
|33
|78
|2019
|34
|74
|2019
|35
|65
|2019
|36
|49
|2019
|37
|87
|2019
|38
|93
|2019
|39
|69
|2019
|40
|64
|2019
|41
|74
|2019
|42
|69
|2019
|43
|45
|2019
|44
|95
|2019
|45
|74
|2019
|46
|84
|2019
|47
|78
|2019
|48
|79
|2019
|49
|81
|2019
|50
|71
|2019
|51
|96
|2019
|52
|54
|2020
|1
|25
|2020
|2
|72
|2020
|3
|70
|2020
|4
|73
|2020
|5
|82
|2020
|6
|67
|2020
|7
|114
|2020
|8
|73
|2020
|9
|68
|2020
|10
|80
|2020
|11
|76
|2020
|12
|68
|2020
|13
|47
|2020
|14
|74
|2020
|15
|97
|2020
|16
|65
|2020
|17
|112
|2020
|18
|79
|2020
|19
|55
Most bankruptcies recorded in specialised business services
Of all sectors, specialised business services (e.g. legal services, architectural firms and advertising agencies) recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 8. This was 3 more than in week 18. In addition, 6 bankruptcies were recorded in construction and 5 in food and beverage services. Four of the 6 bankruptcies in construction were sole proprietorships. Just as in most previous weeks of 2020, the highest number of sole proprietor bankruptcies was seen in the construction sector.
|week 19
|week 18
|Specialised business services
|8
|5
|Construction
|6
|11
|Food and beverage services
|5
|6
|Wholesale
|4
|10
|Retail
|4
|10
|Repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|3
|0
|Information and communication
|3
|2
|Financial services
|3
|11
|Employment activities
|3
|4
|Manufacturing
|2
|4
|Transport and storage
|2
|2
|Arts, entertainment and recreation
|2
|0
|Hairdressers and beauty salons
|2
|2
|Accommodation services
|1
|2
|Travel agency, tour operator and other
|1
|0
|Care
|1
|1
Several weeks may elapse between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.
Sources
- StatLine - Bankruptcies, adjusted for court session days
- StatLine - Bankruptcies; enterprises
- StatLine - Bankruptcies; enterprises, regions
Related items
- Dossier - Business Cycle