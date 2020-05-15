Economy enters recession stage

According to the CBS Business Cycle Tracer, the economic situation in mid-May is one of rapid deterioration. The economy has entered a business cycle low. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that twelve of the thirteen indicators in the Tracer as published mid-May are performing below the level of their long-term trend. Measures that were implemented to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have severely affected many indicators, beginning in the reporting month of March.

The CBS Business Cycle Tracer is a tool used to monitor the situation and development of the Dutch business cycle. It uses thirteen key macro-economic indicators. Together, these provide a coherent macro-economic picture which is based on CBS figures published over the past month or quarter. This is a macroeconomic outlook which does not apply equally to all households, businesses or regions.

Show datatable Business Cycle Tracer indicator (unweighted average of the indicators in the CBS Business Cycle Tracer) Hide datatable Business Cycle Tracer indicator (unweighted average of the indicators in the CBS Business Cycle Tracer) Business Cycle Tracer indicator (unweighted average of the indicators in the CBS Business Cycle Tracer) Year Month cycle (distance to the long-term trend (=0)) 2012 January -0.03 2012 February -0.09 2012 March -0.12 2012 April -0.15 2012 May -0.23 2012 June -0.3 2012 July -0.36 2012 August -0.47 2012 September -0.56 2012 October -0.64 2012 November -0.76 2012 December -0.86 2013 January -0.94 2013 February -1.06 2013 March -1.14 2013 April -1.19 2013 May -1.27 2013 June -1.29 2013 July -1.3 2013 August -1.29 2013 September -1.22 2013 October -1.15 2013 November -1.07 2013 December -0.99 2014 January -0.93 2014 February -0.88 2014 March -0.85 2014 April -0.84 2014 May -0.83 2014 June -0.82 2014 July -0.81 2014 August -0.79 2014 September -0.78 2014 October -0.76 2014 November -0.73 2014 December -0.68 2015 January -0.64 2015 February -0.59 2015 March -0.53 2015 April -0.49 2015 May -0.43 2015 June -0.38 2015 July -0.34 2015 August -0.3 2015 September -0.27 2015 October -0.26 2015 November -0.25 2015 December -0.24 2016 January -0.25 2016 February -0.23 2016 March -0.22 2016 April -0.21 2016 May -0.17 2016 June -0.14 2016 July -0.11 2016 August -0.05 2016 September -0.01 2016 October 0.03 2016 November 0.08 2016 December 0.12 2017 January 0.16 2017 February 0.21 2017 March 0.26 2017 April 0.3 2017 May 0.36 2017 June 0.39 2017 July 0.42 2017 August 0.48 2017 September 0.51 2017 October 0.55 2017 November 0.6 2017 December 0.65 2018 January 0.69 2018 February 0.74 2018 March 0.79 2018 April 0.8 2018 May 0.82 2018 June 0.83 2018 July 0.81 2018 August 0.81 2018 September 0.8 2018 October 0.77 2018 November 0.75 2018 December 0.71 2019 January 0.65 2019 February 0.61 2019 March 0.57 2019 April 0.54 2019 May 0.52 2019 June 0.49 2019 July 0.47 2019 August 0.43 2019 September 0.39 2019 October 0.35 2019 November 0.32 2019 December 0.3 2020 January 0.31 2020 February 0.29 2020 March 0.21 2020 April 0.19 2020 May -1.46 Download CSV

Historic drop in consumer and producer confidence

Both consumer and producer confidence showed the sharpest decline ever recorded over one month in April 2020. Both are below their long-term averages.

Show datatable Consumer and producer confidence (seasonally adjusted) Hide datatable Consumer and producer confidence (seasonally adjusted) Consumer and producer confidence (seasonally adjusted) Year Month Consumer confidence (average of the component questions) Producer confidence (average of the component questions) 2016 January 11 3.2 2016 February 7 3.1 2016 March 2 3.9 2016 April 6 4.7 2016 May 7 4.4 2016 June 11 5.4 2016 July 9 5.1 2016 August 9 1.2 2016 September 12 3.4 2016 October 17 4.3 2016 November 21 3.4 2016 December 21 4.7 2017 January 21 6 2017 February 22 7 2017 March 24 7.8 2017 April 26 8.3 2017 May 23 6.1 2017 June 23 7.2 2017 July 25 6.6 2017 August 26 5.4 2017 September 23 8.5 2017 October 23 8.2 2017 November 22 9.1 2017 December 25 8.9 2018 January 24 10.3 2018 February 23 10.9 2018 March 24 9.5 2018 April 25 8.2 2018 May 23 9.8 2018 June 23 7.7 2018 July 23 6.3 2018 August 21 5.9 2018 September 19 5.7 2018 October 15 5.9 2018 November 13 7.2 2018 December 9 7.5 2019 January 0 5.8 2019 February -2 6.3 2019 March -4 6.1 2019 April -3 6.7 2019 May -3 4.7 2019 June 0 3.3 2019 July 2 3.9 2019 August 0 3.9 2019 September -2 3.3 2019 October -1 3.6 2019 November -2 2.8 2019 December -2 2.9 2020 January -3 2.5 2020 February -2 3.7 2020 March -2 0.2 2020 April -22 -28.7 Download CSV

More investments, exports stable, lower household consumption

In Q1 2020, the volume of investments in fixed assets was 0.9 percent up on the same quarter last year. Investments in infrastructure, office buildings and machinery grew in particular. However, investments in transport equipment such as passenger cars, lorries and semi-trailers declined.

Exports of goods and services were at the same level as in Q1 2019. In the previous quarter, exports still grew by 3.2 percent. Exports of chemical products, electrotechnical machinery and appliances were up in the first quarter of this year, while exports of transport equipment and natural gas declined year-on-year.

In Q1 2020, Dutch consumers spent 1.3 percent less than one year previously. It was the first decline in six years’ time. In March, household consumption fell by as much as 6.7 percent (adjusted for shopping days), after two consecutive months of growth. In Q1, consumers mainly spent less on services (accommodation and food services, recreation and culture in particular) and clothing. They did spend more on food, however. In mid-March, cafés and restaurants were required to close their doors; shopping streets were almost empty. On the other hand, supermarkets recorded a higher turnover.

Manufacturing output 2.5 percent down in March

In March 2020, the average daily output generated by the Dutch manufacturing industry was 2.5 percent down on the same month last year. Output showed a year-on-year decrease of 1.3 percent in the preceding month.



Figures over the reporting month of March only partly reflect the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Producer confidence in March was still recorded as positive, for example.

More bankruptcies in April

The number of corporate bankruptcies, adjusted for court session days, has increased. There were 75 more bankruptcies in April than in the previous month. The trend has been slightly upward since September 2018.



The figures for the reporting month of April do not yet or barely reflect the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Several weeks may pass between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.

Number of jobs continues to grow

In Q1 2020, the number of full-time and part-time jobs held by employees and self-employed rose by 23 thousand to 10,773 thousand jobs. This is an increase of 0.2 percent relative to the previous quarter and the lowest increase since Q1 2016. Compared to Q1 2019, the number of jobs grew by 135 thousand, an increase of 1.3 percent. Figures include the jobs of those people who are unable to work due to the COVID-19 crisis but who still get paid.

At the end of March, the number of unfilled job vacancies stood at 226 thousand, down by over 60 thousand compared to the previous quarter. This is the first quarter-on-quarter decline in seven years and also the largest in absolute numbers ever measured.

Tension in the labour market has fallen slightly. In Q1 2020, there were on average 82 job vacancies per 100 unemployed. In Q4 2019, there were still 91 unfilled vacancies per 100 unemployed.

Unemployment (according to the ILO definition) fell by 39 thousand to 277 thousand in Q1. This means that 3.0 percent of the labour force were unemployed.

Show datatable GDP (volume), seasonally adjusted Hide datatable GDP (volume), seasonally adjusted GDP (volume), seasonally adjusted Year Quarter Index (2010=100) 2013 Quarter 1 100.1 2013 Quarter 2 99.9 2013 Quarter 3 100.5 2013 Quarter 4 101.1 2014 Quarter 1 101 2014 Quarter 2 101.6 2014 Quarter 3 101.9 2014 Quarter 4 102.8 2015 Quarter 1 103.4 2015 Quarter 2 103.7 2015 Quarter 3 104.1 2015 Quarter 4 104.1 2016 Quarter 1 105.1 2016 Quarter 2 105.3 2016 Quarter 3 106.5 2016 Quarter 4 107.4 2017 Quarter 1 107.9 2017 Quarter 2 108.9 2017 Quarter 3 109.7 2017 Quarter 4 110.5 2018 Quarter 1 111.2 2018 Quarter 2 111.9 2018 Quarter 3 112.2 2018 Quarter 4 112.9 2019 Quarter 1 113.4 2019 Quarter 2 113.8 2019 Quarter 3 114.2 2019 Quarter 4 114.7 2020 Quarter 1 112.7 Download CSV

GDP contraction of 1.7 percent in Q1 2020

According to the first estimate of GDP conducted by CBS, gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 1.7 percent in Q1 2020 relative to the previous quarter. The decline was mainly due to lower consumption by households. GDP declined by 0.5 percent relative to Q1 2019.

On Wednesday 24 June 2020, CBS will publish the second estimate of GDP and employment over Q1 2020.