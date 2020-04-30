Manufacturing output prices almost 4 percent down in March
|Year
|Month
|change (year-on-year % change)
|2016
|April
|-5.9
|2016
|May
|-5.3
|2016
|June
|-4.5
|2016
|July
|-4.2
|2016
|August
|-2.2
|2016
|September
|-0.7
|2016
|October
|1.5
|2016
|November
|1
|2016
|December
|4.4
|2017
|January
|7
|2017
|February
|8.6
|2017
|March
|7.7
|2017
|April
|7.5
|2017
|May
|4.9
|2017
|June
|3
|2017
|July
|3.1
|2017
|August
|3.6
|2017
|September
|4.1
|2017
|October
|2.8
|2017
|November
|3.8
|2017
|December
|2.1
|2018
|January
|1.5
|2018
|February
|0.3
|2018
|March
|0.6
|2018
|April
|1
|2018
|May
|3.7
|2018
|June
|5
|2018
|July
|5.4
|2018
|August
|5.2
|2018
|September
|4.8
|2018
|October
|5.3
|2018
|November
|2.7
|2018
|December
|0.6
|2019
|January
|1
|2019
|February
|2.1
|2019
|March
|2.6
|2019
|April
|3.3
|2019
|May
|2
|2019
|June
|0.4
|2019
|July
|0.1
|2019
|August
|-0.8
|2019
|September
|-0.7
|2019
|October
|-1.5
|2019
|November
|0.2
|2019
|December
|2.9
|2020
|January
|2.2
|2020
|February
|0.9
|2020
|March
|-3.8
Larger decrease in crude oil price
In March 2020, the crude oil barrel price stood at 31 euros, nearly 48 percent down on March 2019. In February 2020, the price of a barrel of crude North Sea Brent oil was 51 euros, 10.5 percent lower than in February 2019.
Output prices are strongly affected by crude oil price developments. In March, prices of petroleum derivatives decreased by 41.5 percent year-on-year. Prices were down by 6.6 percent in February.
In the chemical industry as well, output prices are generally linked to crude oil price developments. Output prices of chemical products were 6.7 percent lower in March than in the same month last year. In February, prices decreased by 2.0 percent year-on-year.
Prices in most other sectors of manufacturing were higher in March 2020 than in the same month last year.
|Categoriy
|% change (year-on-year % change)
|Food products
|4.4
|Machinery
|2.5
|Metal products
|2.4
|Cars
|1.7
|Electronic products
|1.4
|Rubber and plastic
|0
|Chemical products
|-6.7
|Petroleum products
|-41.5
|*Altogether, the eight industries referred to account for almost 80 percent of the total Dutch manufacturing industry
Prices of manufactured products decreased in March
Manufacturing output prices fell by 3.9 percent in March relative to February. They decreased by 2.3 percent on the domestic market and by 5.2 percent on the export market.
|Year
|Month
|(2015=100) (2015=100)
|2016
|April
|96
|2016
|May
|97.2
|2016
|June
|98.1
|2016
|July
|97.7
|2016
|August
|97.6
|2016
|September
|98.1
|2016
|October
|99.5
|2016
|November
|99.3
|2016
|December
|101
|2017
|January
|102.2
|2017
|February
|102.9
|2017
|March
|102.8
|2017
|April
|103.2
|2017
|May
|102
|2017
|June
|101.1
|2017
|July
|100.7
|2017
|August
|101.1
|2017
|September
|102.1
|2017
|October
|102.3
|2017
|November
|103.1
|2017
|December
|103.1
|2018
|January
|103.7
|2018
|February
|103.2
|2018
|March
|103.5
|2018
|April
|104.2
|2018
|May
|105.7
|2018
|June
|106.1
|2018
|July
|106.2
|2018
|August
|106.4
|2018
|September
|107.1
|2018
|October
|107.7
|2018
|November
|105.9
|2018
|December
|103.7
|2019
|January
|104.7
|2019
|February
|105.3
|2019
|March
|106.2
|2019
|April
|107.7
|2019
|May
|107.9
|2019
|June
|106.5
|2019
|July
|106.3
|2019
|August
|105.5
|2019
|September
|106.1
|2019
|October
|106
|2019
|November
|106.1
|2019
|December
|106.7
|2020
|January
|107
|2020
|February
|106.3
|2020
|March
|102.2
Sources
- StatLine - Producer Price Index
- StatLine - Producer Price Index (PPI); output and importprices by product
Related items
- Dossier - Business Cycle