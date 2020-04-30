Manufacturing output prices almost 4 percent down in March

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that prices of Dutch-manufactured products were on average 3.8 percent down in March 2020 year-on-year. In the previous month, prices were 0.9 percent up.

Show datatable Producer prices Hide datatable Producer prices Producer prices Year Month change (year-on-year % change) 2016 April -5.9 2016 May -5.3 2016 June -4.5 2016 July -4.2 2016 August -2.2 2016 September -0.7 2016 October 1.5 2016 November 1 2016 December 4.4 2017 January 7 2017 February 8.6 2017 March 7.7 2017 April 7.5 2017 May 4.9 2017 June 3 2017 July 3.1 2017 August 3.6 2017 September 4.1 2017 October 2.8 2017 November 3.8 2017 December 2.1 2018 January 1.5 2018 February 0.3 2018 March 0.6 2018 April 1 2018 May 3.7 2018 June 5 2018 July 5.4 2018 August 5.2 2018 September 4.8 2018 October 5.3 2018 November 2.7 2018 December 0.6 2019 January 1 2019 February 2.1 2019 March 2.6 2019 April 3.3 2019 May 2 2019 June 0.4 2019 July 0.1 2019 August -0.8 2019 September -0.7 2019 October -1.5 2019 November 0.2 2019 December 2.9 2020 January 2.2 2020 February 0.9 2020 March -3.8 Download CSV

Larger decrease in crude oil price

In March 2020, the crude oil barrel price stood at 31 euros, nearly 48 percent down on March 2019. In February 2020, the price of a barrel of crude North Sea Brent oil was 51 euros, 10.5 percent lower than in February 2019.

Output prices are strongly affected by crude oil price developments. In March, prices of petroleum derivatives decreased by 41.5 percent year-on-year. Prices were down by 6.6 percent in February.

In the chemical industry as well, output prices are generally linked to crude oil price developments. Output prices of chemical products were 6.7 percent lower in March than in the same month last year. In February, prices decreased by 2.0 percent year-on-year.

Prices in most other sectors of manufacturing were higher in March 2020 than in the same month last year.

Show datatable Producer prices manufacturing by sector*, March 2020 Hide datatable Producer prices manufacturing by sector*, March 2020 Producer prices manufacturing by sector*, March 2020 Categoriy % change (year-on-year % change) Food products 4.4 Machinery 2.5 Metal products 2.4 Cars 1.7 Electronic products 1.4 Rubber and plastic 0 Chemical products -6.7 Petroleum products -41.5 *Altogether, the eight industries referred to account for almost 80 percent of the total Dutch manufacturing industry Download CSV

Prices of manufactured products decreased in March

Manufacturing output prices fell by 3.9 percent in March relative to February. They decreased by 2.3 percent on the domestic market and by 5.2 percent on the export market.