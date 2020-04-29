Historic drop in producer confidence

In April, producer confidence has plummeted to its lowest level since the start of the producer confidence survey in 1985 on account of the global response to the COVID-19 crisis. Confidence stands at -28.7 this month, down from 0.2 in March. This is by far the largest decline ever measured, as reported today by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The historic drop was especially visible in expected industrial output, which tumbled to an unprecedented level.

The long-term average over the past two decades is 0.8. Producer confidence reached an all-time high (10.9) in February 2018 and has reached an all-time low (-28.7) in April 2020. Pessimism prevails among Dutch manufacturers for the first time since October 2014.

Show datatable Producer confidence manufacturing industry (seasonally adjusted) Hide datatable Producer confidence manufacturing industry (seasonally adjusted) Producer confidence manufacturing industry (seasonally adjusted) year month balance (average of the component questions) 2016 May 4.4 2016 June 5.4 2016 July 5.1 2016 August 1.2 2016 September 3.4 2016 October 4.3 2016 November 3.4 2016 December 4.7 2017 January 6 2017 February 7 2017 March 7.8 2017 April 8.3 2017 May 6.1 2017 June 7.2 2017 July 6.6 2017 August 5.4 2017 September 8.5 2017 October 8.2 2017 November 9.1 2017 December 8.9 2018 January 10.3 2018 February 10.9 2018 March 9.5 2018 April 8.2 2018 May 9.8 2018 June 7.7 2018 July 6.3 2018 August 5.9 2018 September 5.7 2018 October 5.9 2018 November 7.2 2018 December 7.5 2019 January 5.8 2019 February 6.3 2019 March 6.1 2019 April 6.7 2019 May 4.7 2019 Juni 3.3 2019 Juli 3.9 2019 August 3.9 2019 September 3.3 2019 October 3.6 2019 November 2.8 2019 December 2.9 2020 January 2.5 2020 February 3.7 2020 March 0.2 2020 April -28.7 Download CSV

Opinions about future output have never been this negative

Dutch manufacturers have never been more negative about their future output than this month. The deterioration of their opinions on future output and order position was also unparalleled. Their opinion on stocks of finished products has also deteriorated significantly.



All component indicators of producer confidence are negative. Manufacturers who anticipate output decline over the next three months outnumber those expecting output growth. More manufacturers consider their order position to be weak rather than strong, given the time of year. There are more manufacturers who define their current stocks of finished products as too large rather than too small.

Producer confidence has eroded across the board

The decline in producer confidence was historic for all sectors of industry. The confidence index is also at an all-time low in all sectors, except in the paper and printing industry and the petroleum and chemical industry. The lowest confidence score was recorded in the transport equipment industry.

Show datatable Producer confidence by sector (seasonally adjusted) Hide datatable Producer confidence by sector (seasonally adjusted) Producer confidence by sector (seasonally adjusted) April 2020 (average of the component questions) March 2020 (average of the component questions) Food, beverages, tobacco -18.3 -2.3 Paper and printing -20.7 5 Timber and building materials -25.2 1.5 Petroleum -25.3 2.1 Electrotechnical products and machinery -27.1 -0.7 Metal -32.7 0.7 Textiles, clothes, leather -38.9 10.1 Transport equipment -46 -4.2 Download CSV

Historically low capacity utilisation rate

At the beginning of Q2 2020, the industrial capacity utilisation rate stood at 74.2 percent. This is the lowest level since this survey was implemented in 1989.

Show datatable Capacity utilisation rate, first month of the quarter Hide datatable Capacity utilisation rate, first month of the quarter Capacity utilisation rate, first month of the quarter Capacity utilisation rate (%) 2016 Quarter 3 81.7 2016 Quarter 4 82.2 2017 Quarter 1 81.3 2017 Quarter 2 82.8 2017 Quarter 3 83.4 2017 Quarter 4 83.3 2018 Quarter 1 83.5 2018 Quarter 2 83.6 2018 Quarter 3 84.5 2018 Quarter 4 84.1 2019 Quarter 1 83.9 2019 Quarter 2 84.3 2019 Quarter 3 84.3 2019 Quarter 4 84 2020 Quarter 1 82.7 2020 Quarter 2 74.2 Download CSV

Confidence among German manufacturers also historically low

Germany is an important foreign market for the Dutch manufacturing industry. According to the IFO Institute, the Business Climate Index has fallen to its lowest level on record;it was only slightly lower in March 2009. The drop in confidence was the single most precipitous in 70 years of industry surveys. Similar to the Netherlands, expectations about future output have dropped to an historic low.