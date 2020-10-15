Increase in unemployment has levelled off

In September 2020, there were 413 thousand unemployed, equivalent to 4.4 percent of the labour force. Unemployment declined compared to August and the increase seen in recent months has levelled off. In the period July through September, the number of unemployed increased by a monthly average of 3 thousand. From June to August, unemployment still rose by 32 thousand on average per month, with the unemployment rate going up to 4.6 percent. The number of employed increased slightly as well over the past three months, by 2 thousand per month on average. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of new labour force figures. At the end of September, the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV) recorded 278 thousand current unemployment (WW) benefits.

From July to September, the size of the Dutch labour force (the active and unemployed labour force combined) increased by 5 thousand people monthly on average. This brings the number of people on the labour market (9.3 million) to a level comparable to that of the first three months of 2020. There were 4.2 million people in September who did not have paid work for a variety of reasons. In addition to the unemployed, 3.8 million people were not looking and/or immediately available for work recently. These people are not counted towards the labour force. Their number decreased by 1 thousand per month on average over the past three months.

Werkzame beroeps- bevolking Employed labour force Werkloze beroeps- bevolking (ILO-definitie) Unemployed labour force (ILO definition) Beroepsbevoking Labour fource Niet-beroepsbevolking Not included in labour force Bevolking 15 tot 75 jaar, particuliere huishoudens (prognose) Population, 15 to 74 yrs, private households (forecast) Veranderingen beroepsbevolking Changes in labour force composition

Unemployment declined in September

In order to enable comparison of cyclical movements in the labour market between countries, the unemployment indicator of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) is often taken as a measure. According to this indicator, the ‘unemployed’ includes all 15 to 74-year-olds who do not have paid work but who have been looking for paid work recently and who are immediately available. There were 413 thousand unemployed in September, equivalent to 4.4 percent of the labour force. In August, this was 4.6 percent (426 thousand). Between March and August, unemployment was still rising on a monthly basis.

Unemployment* and unemployment benefits Unemployment* and unemployment benefits Year Month Unemployment indicator (ILO)

(15 to 74 yrs, seasonally adjusted) (x 1,000) WW benefits (15 yrs to pension entitlement age) (x 1,000) 2012 January 486 292 2012 February 482 299 2012 March 487 296 2012 April 502 292 2012 May 501 291 2012 June 502 291 2012 July 518 298 2012 August 517 304 2012 September 530 304 2012 October 539 310 2012 November 554 322 2012 December 572 340 2013 January 589 369 2013 February 601 377 2013 March 619 380 2013 April 625 380 2013 May 632 378 2013 June 648 382 2013 July 666 395 2013 August 670 399 2013 September 675 400 2013 October 680 408 2013 November 677 419 2013 December 687 438 2014 January 691 460 2014 February 699 460 2014 March 692 454 2014 April 684 443 2014 May 672 436 2014 June 656 431 2014 July 648 437 2014 August 637 430 2014 September 630 420 2014 October 632 419 2014 November 635 425 2014 December 643 441 2015 January 645 458 2015 February 633 455 2015 March 626 443 2015 April 625 427 2015 May 617 416 2015 June 611 410 2015 July 603 420 2015 August 604 420 2015 September 609 417 2015 October 616 421 2015 November 596 427 2015 December 588 446 2016 January 574 465 2016 February 581 469 2016 March 574 470 2016 April 572 461 2016 May 560 448 2016 June 550 438 2016 July 541 432 2016 August 521 427 2016 September 510 424 2016 October 502 420 2016 November 499 410 2016 December 482 412 2017 January 480 419 2017 February 473 416 2017 March 463 415 2017 April 456 401 2017 May 456 386 2017 June 446 372 2017 July 436 364 2017 August 426 362 2017 September 422 351 2017 October 404 343 2017 November 397 337 2017 December 395 330 2018 January 380 335 2018 February 367 330 2018 March 357 327 2018 April 355 314 2018 May 352 301 2018 June 354 288 2018 July 348 279 2018 August 353 278 2018 September 343 274 2018 October 337 269 2018 November 326 267 2018 December 329 263 2019 January 329 279 2019 February 312 274 2019 March 307 268 2019 April 300 257 2019 May 302 251 2019 June 313 243 2019 July 313 234 2019 August 321 237 2019 September 323 233 2019 October 323 233 2019 November 324 228 2019 December 302 223 2020 January 284 241 2020 February 274 240 2020 March 273 250 2020 April 314 292 2020 May 330 301 2020 June 404 301 2020 July 419 301 2020 August 426 292 2020 September 413 278 *The unemployment figures for July, August and September are provisional.

UWV: Again fewer unemployment benefits

The number of current unemployment (WW) benefits fell in September, just as in August. At the end of September, UWV provided 278 thousand WW benefits, representing a decline of more than 13 thousand on August (292 thousand). The number of benefits was down in almost every sector. The decline was mainly visible among young people aged 15 to 24 years (-17.6 percent).

UWV: Fewer new benefits

In September, 6.2 thousand new WW benefits were granted each week on average. This is a decline of 13.2 percent relative to August (7.1 thousand per week on average). Due to the coronavirus crisis, the inflow was substantially higher from March to July 2020 compared to 2019. This trend has not continued: in August and September, the average weekly inflow was only slightly higher than one year previously.

More people moving from unemployment to employment

The rise in both employment and unemployment is the result of underlying flows between the active, unemployed and inactive labour force. This is visualised in the diagram below.

Niet- beroepsbevolking Werkzame beroepsbevolking Werkloze beroepsbevolking Zijn niet meer op zoek naar werk Stoppen met werken en verlaten de arbeidsmarkt Treden toe en vinden direct een baan Gaan op zoek naar werk Worden werkloos Vinden een baan Stromen tussen arbeidsposities Seizoengecorrigeerd; verandering t.o.v. drie maanden eerder Inactive labour force Active labour force Unemployed labour force No longer seeking work Quit work, left labour market Entered labour market, found work Started seeking work Became unemployed Found work Labour market flows Seasonally adjusted; changes relative to 3 months previously

In September, 413 thousand people were unemployed. The number stood at 404 thousand three months previously, in June. This means that unemployment rose by 9 thousand over this period (3 thousand per month on average). This was mainly because more people started seeking work (from inactive labour force to unemployed) than there were people who stopped seeking (from unemployed to inactive labour force). On balance, this resulted in unemployment rising by 44 thousand over the past three months.

There were more unemployed who found a job (from unemployed to employed) than employed who lost their job (from employed to unemployed). On balance, this resulted in unemployment declining by 36 thousand persons. For the first time since March 2020, this balance is negative again.

The number of people in work increased slightly as well between June and September, by 5 thousand. This was mainly due to the fact that the number of unemployed who found a job (from unemployed to active) was higher than the number of employed who lost their job (from active to unemployed).

Every month, CBS publishes figures on the labour force in accordance with international guidelines. The corresponding indicators, i.e. the active and unemployed labour force, are used around the world to describe cyclical developments on the labour market. Monthly figures are essential in this respect. In addition, UWV issues its own monthly figures on unemployment benefits. Figures released by UWV do not correspond one-to-one with the labour force indicators.