Lowest number of bankruptcies in 21 years

The number of corporate bankruptcies, adjusted for court session days, has decreased further. There were 32 fewer bankruptcies in August than in the previous month, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The number of bankruptcies in August was the lowest in 21 years.

Download CSV Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) adjusted for court sessions days Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) adjusted for court sessions days Year Month Number of bankruptcies 2013 May 816 2013 June 742 2013 July 689 2013 August 636 2013 September 623 2013 October 658 2013 November 607 2013 December 588 2014 January 633 2014 February 645 2014 March 556 2014 April 648 2014 May 583 2014 June 492 2014 July 566 2014 August 490 2014 September 487 2014 October 563 2014 November 517 2014 December 465 2015 January 500 2015 February 505 2015 March 574 2015 April 470 2015 May 456 2015 June 427 2015 July 441 2015 August 333 2015 September 339 2015 October 395 2015 November 411 2015 December 420 2016 January 401 2016 February 483 2016 March 394 2016 April 385 2016 May 343 2016 June 384 2016 July 371 2016 August 287 2016 September 299 2016 October 303 2016 November 417 2016 December 332 2017 January 336 2017 February 292 2017 March 304 2017 April 263 2017 May 281 2017 June 300 2017 July 266 2017 August 231 2017 September 237 2017 October 261 2017 November 251 2017 December 269 2018 January 273 2018 February 232 2018 March 266 2018 April 266 2018 May 259 2018 June 248 2018 July 251 2018 August 257 2018 September 224 2018 October 264 2018 November 277 2018 December 328 2019 January 286 2019 February 254 2019 March 277 2019 April 281 2019 May 264 2019 June 271 2019 July 274 2019 August 261 2019 September 257 2019 October 253 2019 November 288 2019 December 243 2020 January 272 2020 February 271 2020 March 259 2020 April 335 2020 May 265 2020 June 231 2020 July 205 2020 August 173

Number of bankruptcies down for four months in a row

The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, is seen to fluctuate significantly. Ups and downs alternate in rapid succession. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013 (816). The number then decreased up to and including August 2017. Subsequently, the trend remained fairly flat. Since May 2020, the number of bankruptcies has fallen for four months in a row. In August, the lowest number since September 1999 was recorded.

Most bankruptcies recorded in trade sector

If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 165 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in August 2020. With a total of 39 (the same as in the previous month), the trade sector suffered most.

Trade is among the sectors with the largest number of businesses. In August, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector transportation and storage.

Download CSV Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) by sector Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) by sector Augustus 2020 Juli 2020 Trade 39 39 Financial services 24 27 Construction 20 15 Manufacturing 12 17 Specialised business services 11 26 Renting, other business services 11 19 Transport, storage 11 6 Accommodation and food services 10 16 Culture, sports, recreation 5 6 Information & communication 5 5 Care 2 8 Real estate activities 2 2 Agriculture 2 1

31 bankruptcies in week 36

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 31 bankruptcies in week 36. This is 10 down on the previous week. In addition, 4 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 4 fewer than in the previous week. In the first 36 weeks of 2020, altogether 2,405 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions (including sole proprietorships) in the Netherlands. This is 167 fewer than in the same period in 2019.