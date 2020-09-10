Lowest number of bankruptcies in 21 years

The number of corporate bankruptcies, adjusted for court session days, has decreased further. There were 32 fewer bankruptcies in August than in the previous month, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The number of bankruptcies in August was the lowest in 21 years.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) adjusted for court sessions days
YearMonthNumber of bankruptcies
2013May816
2013June742
2013July689
2013August636
2013September623
2013October658
2013November607
2013December588
2014January633
2014February645
2014March556
2014April648
2014May583
2014June492
2014July566
2014August490
2014September487
2014October563
2014November517
2014December465
2015January500
2015February505
2015March574
2015April470
2015May456
2015June427
2015July441
2015August333
2015September339
2015October395
2015November411
2015December420
2016January401
2016February483
2016March394
2016April385
2016May343
2016June384
2016July371
2016August287
2016September299
2016October303
2016November417
2016December332
2017January336
2017February292
2017March304
2017April263
2017May281
2017June300
2017July266
2017August231
2017September237
2017October261
2017November251
2017December269
2018January273
2018February232
2018March266
2018April266
2018May259
2018June248
2018July251
2018August257
2018September224
2018October264
2018November277
2018December328
2019January286
2019February254
2019March277
2019April281
2019May264
2019June271
2019July274
2019August261
2019September257
2019October253
2019November288
2019December243
2020January272
2020February271
2020March259
2020April335
2020May265
2020June231
2020July205
2020August173

Number of bankruptcies down for four months in a row 

The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, is seen to fluctuate significantly. Ups and downs alternate in rapid succession. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013 (816). The number then decreased up to and including August 2017. Subsequently, the trend remained fairly flat. Since May 2020, the number of bankruptcies has fallen for four months in a row. In August, the lowest number since September 1999 was recorded.

Most bankruptcies recorded in trade sector

If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 165 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in August 2020. With a total of 39 (the same as in the previous month), the trade sector suffered most. 

Trade is among the sectors with the largest number of businesses. In August, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector transportation and storage.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) by sector
 Augustus 2020Juli 2020
Trade3939
Financial services2427
Construction2015
Manufacturing1217
Specialised business services1126
Renting, other business services1119
Transport, storage116
Accommodation and food services1016
Culture, sports, recreation56
Information & communication55
Care28
Real estate activities22
Agriculture21

31 bankruptcies in week 36

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 31 bankruptcies in week 36. This is 10 down on the previous week. In addition, 4 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 4 fewer than in the previous week. In the first 36 weeks of 2020, altogether 2,405 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions (including sole proprietorships) in the Netherlands. This is 167 fewer than in the same period in 2019.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships), weekly
 Week Bankruptcies
2019115
2019265
2019355
2019468
2019569
2019657
2019770
2019846
2019966
20191062
20191154
20191274
20191369
20191474
20191567
20191676
20191756
20191849
20191956
20192048
20192166
20192275
20192351
20192458
20192574
20192670
20192768
20192866
20192959
20193059
20193161
20193254
20193367
20193466
20193556
20193642
20193770
20193878
20193950
20194055
20194161
20194261
20194338
20194484
20194558
20194673
20194764
20194871
20194968
20195061
20195179
20195243
2020122
2020260
2020358
2020463
2020571
2020646
20207102
2020856
2020954
20201073
20201160
20201260
20201344
20201469
20201589
20201660
20201798
20201864
20201948
20202073
20202169
20202269
20202364
20202454
20202574
20202630
20202754
20202856
20202946
20203036
20203147
20203241
20203353
20203429
20203541
20203631

Figures published in this news release are provisional and subject to revision.

