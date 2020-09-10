Lowest number of bankruptcies in 21 years
|Year
|Month
|Number of bankruptcies
|2013
|May
|816
|2013
|June
|742
|2013
|July
|689
|2013
|August
|636
|2013
|September
|623
|2013
|October
|658
|2013
|November
|607
|2013
|December
|588
|2014
|January
|633
|2014
|February
|645
|2014
|March
|556
|2014
|April
|648
|2014
|May
|583
|2014
|June
|492
|2014
|July
|566
|2014
|August
|490
|2014
|September
|487
|2014
|October
|563
|2014
|November
|517
|2014
|December
|465
|2015
|January
|500
|2015
|February
|505
|2015
|March
|574
|2015
|April
|470
|2015
|May
|456
|2015
|June
|427
|2015
|July
|441
|2015
|August
|333
|2015
|September
|339
|2015
|October
|395
|2015
|November
|411
|2015
|December
|420
|2016
|January
|401
|2016
|February
|483
|2016
|March
|394
|2016
|April
|385
|2016
|May
|343
|2016
|June
|384
|2016
|July
|371
|2016
|August
|287
|2016
|September
|299
|2016
|October
|303
|2016
|November
|417
|2016
|December
|332
|2017
|January
|336
|2017
|February
|292
|2017
|March
|304
|2017
|April
|263
|2017
|May
|281
|2017
|June
|300
|2017
|July
|266
|2017
|August
|231
|2017
|September
|237
|2017
|October
|261
|2017
|November
|251
|2017
|December
|269
|2018
|January
|273
|2018
|February
|232
|2018
|March
|266
|2018
|April
|266
|2018
|May
|259
|2018
|June
|248
|2018
|July
|251
|2018
|August
|257
|2018
|September
|224
|2018
|October
|264
|2018
|November
|277
|2018
|December
|328
|2019
|January
|286
|2019
|February
|254
|2019
|March
|277
|2019
|April
|281
|2019
|May
|264
|2019
|June
|271
|2019
|July
|274
|2019
|August
|261
|2019
|September
|257
|2019
|October
|253
|2019
|November
|288
|2019
|December
|243
|2020
|January
|272
|2020
|February
|271
|2020
|March
|259
|2020
|April
|335
|2020
|May
|265
|2020
|June
|231
|2020
|July
|205
|2020
|August
|173
Number of bankruptcies down for four months in a row
The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, is seen to fluctuate significantly. Ups and downs alternate in rapid succession. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013 (816). The number then decreased up to and including August 2017. Subsequently, the trend remained fairly flat. Since May 2020, the number of bankruptcies has fallen for four months in a row. In August, the lowest number since September 1999 was recorded.
Most bankruptcies recorded in trade sector
If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 165 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in August 2020. With a total of 39 (the same as in the previous month), the trade sector suffered most.
Trade is among the sectors with the largest number of businesses. In August, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector transportation and storage.
|Augustus 2020
|Juli 2020
|Trade
|39
|39
|Financial services
|24
|27
|Construction
|20
|15
|Manufacturing
|12
|17
|Specialised business services
|11
|26
|Renting, other business services
|11
|19
|Transport, storage
|11
|6
|Accommodation and food services
|10
|16
|Culture, sports, recreation
|5
|6
|Information & communication
|5
|5
|Care
|2
|8
|Real estate activities
|2
|2
|Agriculture
|2
|1
31 bankruptcies in week 36
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 31 bankruptcies in week 36. This is 10 down on the previous week. In addition, 4 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 4 fewer than in the previous week. In the first 36 weeks of 2020, altogether 2,405 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions (including sole proprietorships) in the Netherlands. This is 167 fewer than in the same period in 2019.
|Week
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|15
|2019
|2
|65
|2019
|3
|55
|2019
|4
|68
|2019
|5
|69
|2019
|6
|57
|2019
|7
|70
|2019
|8
|46
|2019
|9
|66
|2019
|10
|62
|2019
|11
|54
|2019
|12
|74
|2019
|13
|69
|2019
|14
|74
|2019
|15
|67
|2019
|16
|76
|2019
|17
|56
|2019
|18
|49
|2019
|19
|56
|2019
|20
|48
|2019
|21
|66
|2019
|22
|75
|2019
|23
|51
|2019
|24
|58
|2019
|25
|74
|2019
|26
|70
|2019
|27
|68
|2019
|28
|66
|2019
|29
|59
|2019
|30
|59
|2019
|31
|61
|2019
|32
|54
|2019
|33
|67
|2019
|34
|66
|2019
|35
|56
|2019
|36
|42
|2019
|37
|70
|2019
|38
|78
|2019
|39
|50
|2019
|40
|55
|2019
|41
|61
|2019
|42
|61
|2019
|43
|38
|2019
|44
|84
|2019
|45
|58
|2019
|46
|73
|2019
|47
|64
|2019
|48
|71
|2019
|49
|68
|2019
|50
|61
|2019
|51
|79
|2019
|52
|43
|2020
|1
|22
|2020
|2
|60
|2020
|3
|58
|2020
|4
|63
|2020
|5
|71
|2020
|6
|46
|2020
|7
|102
|2020
|8
|56
|2020
|9
|54
|2020
|10
|73
|2020
|11
|60
|2020
|12
|60
|2020
|13
|44
|2020
|14
|69
|2020
|15
|89
|2020
|16
|60
|2020
|17
|98
|2020
|18
|64
|2020
|19
|48
|2020
|20
|73
|2020
|21
|69
|2020
|22
|69
|2020
|23
|64
|2020
|24
|54
|2020
|25
|74
|2020
|26
|30
|2020
|27
|54
|2020
|28
|56
|2020
|29
|46
|2020
|30
|36
|2020
|31
|47
|2020
|32
|41
|2020
|33
|53
|2020
|34
|29
|2020
|35
|41
|2020
|36
|31
