Manufacturing output prices almost 5 percent down in July
|Year
|Month
|change (year-on-year % change)
|2016
|July
|-4.2
|2016
|August
|-2.2
|2016
|September
|-0.7
|2016
|October
|1.5
|2016
|November
|1
|2016
|December
|4.4
|2017
|January
|7
|2017
|February
|8.6
|2017
|March
|7.7
|2017
|April
|7.5
|2017
|May
|4.9
|2017
|June
|3
|2017
|July
|3.1
|2017
|August
|3.6
|2017
|September
|4.1
|2017
|October
|2.8
|2017
|November
|3.8
|2017
|December
|2.1
|2018
|January
|1.5
|2018
|February
|0.3
|2018
|March
|0.6
|2018
|April
|1
|2018
|May
|3.7
|2018
|June
|5
|2018
|July
|5.4
|2018
|August
|5.2
|2018
|September
|4.8
|2018
|October
|5.3
|2018
|November
|2.7
|2018
|December
|0.6
|2019
|January
|1
|2019
|February
|2.1
|2019
|March
|2.6
|2019
|April
|3.3
|2019
|May
|2
|2019
|June
|0.4
|2019
|July
|0.1
|2019
|August
|-0.8
|2019
|September
|-0.7
|2019
|October
|-1.5
|2019
|November
|0.2
|2019
|December
|2.9
|2020
|January
|2.2
|2020
|February
|0.9
|2020
|March
|-3.8
|2020
|April
|-8.1
|2020
|May
|-7.8
|2020
|June
|-5.5
|2020
|July
|-4.9
Decrease in crude oil price slightly smaller
Output prices are strongly affected by crude oil price developments. In July 2020, the crude oil barrel price stood at nearly 38 euros, over 34 percent down on July 2019. In June, the price of a barrel of crude North Sea Brent oil was 36 euros, over 35 percent lower than in June 2019.
In July, prices of petroleum derivatives decreased by 30.3 percent year-on-year. Prices were down by 32.4 percent in June. In the chemical industry as well, output prices are generally linked to crude oil price developments. Output prices of chemical products were 13.1 percent lower in July than in the same month last year. In June, prices decreased by 17.3 percent year-on-year.
Prices in slightly more than half of the manufacturing sectors were higher in July 2020 than in the same month last year.
|Categoriy
|% change (year-on-year % change)
|Cars
|2.7
|Machinery
|1.2
|Metal products
|1.1
|Electronic products
|0.3
|Food products
|0.2
|Rubber and plastic
|-0.8
|Chemical products
|-13.1
|Petroleum products
|-30.3
|*Altogether, the eight industries referred to account for almost 80 percent of the total Dutch manufacturing industry
Prices of manufactured products increased in July
Manufacturing output prices rose by .5 percent in July relative to June. They increased by 0.5 percent on both the domestic and the export market.
|Year
|Month
|(2015=100) (2015=100)
|2016
|August
|97.6
|2016
|September
|98.1
|2016
|October
|99.5
|2016
|November
|99.3
|2016
|December
|101
|2017
|January
|102.2
|2017
|February
|102.9
|2017
|March
|102.8
|2017
|April
|103.2
|2017
|May
|102
|2017
|June
|101.1
|2017
|July
|100.7
|2017
|August
|101.1
|2017
|September
|102.1
|2017
|October
|102.3
|2017
|November
|103.1
|2017
|December
|103.1
|2018
|January
|103.7
|2018
|February
|103.2
|2018
|March
|103.5
|2018
|April
|104.2
|2018
|May
|105.7
|2018
|June
|106.1
|2018
|July
|106.2
|2018
|August
|106.4
|2018
|September
|107.1
|2018
|October
|107.7
|2018
|November
|105.9
|2018
|December
|103.7
|2019
|January
|104.7
|2019
|February
|105.3
|2019
|March
|106.2
|2019
|April
|107.7
|2019
|May
|107.9
|2019
|June
|106.5
|2019
|July
|106.3
|2019
|August
|105.5
|2019
|September
|106.1
|2019
|October
|106
|2019
|November
|106.1
|2019
|December
|106.7
|2020
|January
|107
|2020
|February
|106.3
|2020
|March
|102.2
|2020
|April
|99.1
|2020
|May
|99.4
|2020
|June
|100.6
|2020
|July
|101.1
