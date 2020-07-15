Economic situation deteriorating further in July

According to the CBS Business Cycle Tracer, the economic situation has deteriorated further this month. The economy in July 2020 is deep in recession. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that as of mid-July, 11 out of the 13 indicators in the Business Cycle Tracer are positioned below their long-term trend. As of the reporting month of March, the effects of measures against the coronavirus outbreak have had a major impact on many indicators of the Tracer.

The CBS Business Cycle Tracer is a tool used to monitor the state and the course of the Dutch economy and is based on 13 key macro-economic indicators. Together, these provide a coherent macro-economic picture based on CBS figures which are being published over the past month or quarter. It does not necessarily represent the situation at the level of of individual households, businesses or regions.

Business Cycle Tracer indicator (unweighted average of the indicators in the CBS Business Cycle Tracer) Year Month cycle (distance to the long-term trend (=0)) 2013 January -0.92 2013 February -1.04 2013 March -1.12 2013 April -1.18 2013 May -1.25 2013 June -1.28 2013 July -1.28 2013 August -1.27 2013 September -1.22 2013 October -1.14 2013 November -1.07 2013 December -0.99 2014 January -0.92 2014 February -0.87 2014 March -0.84 2014 April -0.83 2014 May -0.81 2014 June -0.81 2014 July -0.79 2014 August -0.78 2014 September -0.77 2014 October -0.76 2014 November -0.73 2014 December -0.69 2015 January -0.65 2015 February -0.6 2015 March -0.54 2015 April -0.49 2015 May -0.43 2015 June -0.38 2015 July -0.34 2015 August -0.3 2015 September -0.27 2015 October -0.27 2015 November -0.25 2015 December -0.23 2016 January -0.24 2016 February -0.22 2016 March -0.21 2016 April -0.2 2016 May -0.16 2016 June -0.14 2016 July -0.1 2016 August -0.05 2016 September -0.01 2016 October 0.03 2016 November 0.08 2016 December 0.12 2017 January 0.16 2017 February 0.22 2017 March 0.27 2017 April 0.31 2017 May 0.37 2017 June 0.41 2017 July 0.44 2017 August 0.5 2017 September 0.53 2017 October 0.57 2017 November 0.63 2017 December 0.68 2018 January 0.71 2018 February 0.77 2018 March 0.81 2018 April 0.81 2018 May 0.84 2018 June 0.85 2018 July 0.86 2018 August 0.86 2018 September 0.85 2018 October 0.83 2018 November 0.82 2018 December 0.8 2019 January 0.73 2019 February 0.7 2019 March 0.67 2019 April 0.62 2019 May 0.62 2019 June 0.59 2019 July 0.59 2019 August 0.54 2019 September 0.5 2019 October 0.48 2019 November 0.44 2019 December 0.45 2020 January 0.44 2020 February 0.43 2020 March 0.42 2020 April 0.34 2020 May -0.77 2020 June -1.78 2020 July -2.25

Consumers and producers less negative

In June, confidence among consumers and producers recovered compared to the previous month. Both consumer and producer confidence are below their long-term averages.

Consumer and producer confidence (seasonally adjusted) Year Month Consumer confidence (average of the component questions) Producer confidence (average of the component questions) 2016 January 11 3.2 2016 February 7 3.1 2016 March 2 3.9 2016 April 6 4.7 2016 May 7 4.4 2016 June 11 5.4 2016 July 9 5.1 2016 August 9 1.2 2016 September 12 3.4 2016 October 17 4.3 2016 November 21 3.4 2016 December 21 4.7 2017 January 21 6 2017 February 22 7 2017 March 24 7.8 2017 April 26 8.3 2017 May 23 6.1 2017 June 23 7.2 2017 July 25 6.6 2017 August 26 5.4 2017 September 23 8.5 2017 October 23 8.2 2017 November 22 9.1 2017 December 25 8.9 2018 January 24 10.3 2018 February 23 10.9 2018 March 24 9.5 2018 April 25 8.2 2018 May 23 9.8 2018 June 23 7.7 2018 July 23 6.3 2018 August 21 5.9 2018 September 19 5.7 2018 October 15 5.9 2018 November 13 7.2 2018 December 9 7.5 2019 January 0 5.8 2019 February -2 6.3 2019 March -4 6.1 2019 April -3 6.7 2019 May -3 4.7 2019 June 0 3.3 2019 July 2 3.9 2019 August 0 3.9 2019 September -2 3.3 2019 October -1 3.6 2019 November -2 2.8 2019 December -2 2.9 2020 January -3 2.5 2020 February -2 3.7 2020 March -2 0.2 2020 April -22 -28.7 2020 May -31 -25.1 2020 June -27 -15.1

Exports, investments and household consumption down

In May 2020, the total volume of goods exports shrank by 11.8 percent year-on-year. The contraction was lower than in the previous month. In May, exports of transport equipment and petroleum products decreased in particular.

In April 2020, consumers spent 17.4 percent less than in April 2019. This is by far the largest contraction in domestic household consumption which has ever been recorded by CBS. Consumers mainly spent less on services, durable goods and motor fuels; on the other hand, they spent more on food, beverages and tobacco.

The volume of investments in tangible fixed assets was 10.6 percent down in April 2020 relative to the same month last year. This is the largest contraction since July 2013. The decline is mainly due to lower investments in buildings, passenger cars, delivery vans, lorries and semi-trailers, and machinery.

Manufacturing output 12.5 percent down in May

In May 2020, the average daily output generated by the Dutch manufacturing industry was 12.5 percent down on May 2019. Output showed the largest year-on-year decrease in the span of more than 11 years.

Fewer bankruptcies in June

Adjusted for court session days, there were 34 fewer corporate bankruptcies in June than in the previous month. In the first six months of this year, there were just as many bankruptcies as in the same period in 2019.

Several weeks may pass between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.

Number of jobs continues to grow in Q1

In Q1 2020, the number of full-time and part-time jobs held by employees and self-employed rose by 22 thousand to 10,859 thousand jobs. This is an increase of 0.2 percent relative to the previous quarter and the lowest increase since Q1 2016. Compared to Q1 2019, the number of jobs grew by 137 thousand, an increase of 1.3 percent.The figures include the jobs which could not be continued due to the coronavirus crisis but for which workers are still being paid.

The total number of hours worked by employees and self-employed reached a total of over 3.4 billion in Q1 2020. When adjusted for seasonal effects, this is 2.2 percent less than in the previous quarter.

At the end of March, the number of unfilled job vacancies stood at 226 thousand, down by over 60 thousand on the previous quarter. This is the first quarterly decline in seven years’ time and also the largest decline in absolute terms.

Tension in the labour market has fallen slightly. In Q1 2020, there were on average 82 job vacancies per 100 unemployed. In Q4 2019, there were 91 vacancies per 100 unemployed.

In May 2020, there were 330 thousand unemployed people (unemployment according to the ILO definition), i.e. 16 thousand more than in April. As a result, May’s unemployment rate stood at 3.6 percent, the same level as at the beginning of 2019. It was still 2.9 percent in March, butby April it was 3.4 percent.

GDP (volume), seasonally adjusted index (2010=100) 2013 Quarter 1 100.1 2013 Quarter 2 99.9 2013 Quarter 3 100.5 2013 Quarter 4 101.1 2014 Quarter 1 101 2014 Quarter 2 101.6 2014 Quarter 3 101.9 2014 Quarter 4 102.8 2015 Quarter 1 103.4 2015 Quarter 2 103.7 2015 Quarter 3 104.1 2015 Quarter 4 104.1 2016 Quarter 1 105.1 2016 Quarter 2 105.3 2016 Quarter 3 106.5 2016 Quarter 4 107.4 2017 Quarter 1 107.9 2017 Quarter 2 108.9 2017 Quarter 3 109.7 2017 Quarter 4 110.5 2018 Quarter 1 111.1 2018 Quarter 2 111.7 2018 Quarter 3 112 2018 Quarter 4 112.4 2019 Quarter 1 113 2019 Quarter 2 113.4 2019 Quarter 3 113.8 2019 Quarter 4 114.3 2020 Quarter 1 112.6

1.5 percent GDP contraction in Q1

According to the second estimate of GDP conducted by CBS, gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 1.5 percent in Q1 2020 relative to the previous quarter. The decline was mainly due to falling household consumption. Relative to Q1 2019, GDP contracted by 0.2 percent.

On Friday 14 August 2020, CBS will publish the first estimate of GDP and employment over Q2 2020.