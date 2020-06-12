Fewer bankruptcies in May
|Year
|Month
|Number of bankruptcies
|2016
|June
|384
|2016
|July
|371
|2016
|August
|287
|2016
|September
|299
|2016
|October
|303
|2016
|November
|417
|2016
|December
|332
|2017
|January
|336
|2017
|February
|292
|2017
|March
|304
|2017
|April
|263
|2017
|May
|281
|2017
|June
|300
|2017
|July
|266
|2017
|August
|231
|2017
|September
|237
|2017
|October
|261
|2017
|November
|251
|2017
|December
|269
|2018
|January
|273
|2018
|February
|232
|2018
|March
|266
|2018
|April
|266
|2018
|May
|259
|2018
|June
|248
|2018
|July
|251
|2018
|August
|257
|2018
|September
|224
|2018
|October
|264
|2018
|November
|277
|2018
|December
|328
|2019
|January
|286
|2019
|February
|254
|2019
|March
|277
|2019
|April
|281
|2019
|May
|264
|2019
|June
|271
|2019
|July
|274
|2019
|August
|261
|2019
|September
|257
|2019
|October
|253
|2019
|November
|288
|2019
|December
|243
|2020
|January
|272
|2020
|February
|271
|2020
|March
|259
|2020
|April
|335
|2020
|May
|262
Trend slightly upwards since October 2018
The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, is seen to fluctuate significantly. Ups and downs alternate quickly. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013. This was followed by a downward trend until September 2017. Subsequently, the trend has been relatively stable. The number of bankruptcies reached the lowest level of this century in September 2018, after which the trend is slightly upwards.
Most bankruptcies recorded in trade sector
If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 259 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in May 2020. With a total of 53 (31 fewer than in the previous month), the trade sector suffered most.
Trade is among the sectors with the highest number of businesses. In May, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector accommodation and food services.
|May 2020
|April 2020
|Trade
|53
|84
|Renting, other business services
|31
|31
|Financial services
|31
|13
|Manufacturing
|26
|26
|Construction
|25
|41
|Transport, storage
|24
|40
|Specialised business services
|18
|20
|Real estate activities
|11
|14
|Accommodation and food services
|10
|4
|Culture, sports, recreation
|8
|4
|Information & communication
|7
|5
|Care
|5
|9
|Agriculture
|1
|4
Week 23: 64 bankruptcies
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 64 bankruptcies in week 23 (31 May to 6 June inclusive). This is 5 down on the previous week. In addition, 7 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 3 fewer than in the previous week. In the first 23 weeks of 2020, altogether 1,727 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions (including sole proprietorships) in the Netherlands. This is 70 more than in the same period in 2019.
|Week
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|15
|2019
|2
|65
|2019
|3
|55
|2019
|4
|68
|2019
|5
|69
|2019
|6
|57
|2019
|7
|70
|2019
|8
|46
|2019
|9
|66
|2019
|10
|62
|2019
|11
|54
|2019
|12
|74
|2019
|13
|69
|2019
|14
|74
|2019
|15
|67
|2019
|16
|76
|2019
|17
|56
|2019
|18
|49
|2019
|19
|56
|2019
|20
|48
|2019
|21
|66
|2019
|22
|75
|2019
|23
|51
|2019
|24
|58
|2019
|25
|74
|2019
|26
|70
|2019
|27
|68
|2019
|28
|66
|2019
|29
|59
|2019
|30
|59
|2019
|31
|61
|2019
|32
|54
|2019
|33
|67
|2019
|34
|66
|2019
|35
|56
|2019
|36
|42
|2019
|37
|70
|2019
|38
|78
|2019
|39
|50
|2019
|40
|55
|2019
|41
|61
|2019
|42
|61
|2019
|43
|38
|2019
|44
|84
|2019
|45
|58
|2019
|46
|73
|2019
|47
|64
|2019
|48
|71
|2019
|49
|68
|2019
|50
|61
|2019
|51
|79
|2019
|52
|43
|2020
|1
|22
|2020
|2
|60
|2020
|3
|58
|2020
|4
|63
|2020
|5
|71
|2020
|6
|46
|2020
|7
|102
|2020
|8
|56
|2020
|9
|54
|2020
|10
|73
|2020
|11
|60
|2020
|12
|60
|2020
|13
|44
|2020
|14
|69
|2020
|15
|89
|2020
|16
|60
|2020
|17
|98
|2020
|18
|64
|2020
|19
|48
|2020
|20
|73
|2020
|21
|69
|2020
|22
|69
|2020
|23
|64
Several weeks may pass between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.
