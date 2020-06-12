The number of corporate bankruptcies, adjusted for court session days, has decreased. There were 73 fewer bankruptcies in May than in the previous month, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The trend has been slightly upwards since October 2018. In the first five months of this year, the number of bankruptcies was up by almost 3 percent relative to the same period in 2019.

Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) adjusted for court sessions days Hide datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) adjusted for court sessions days Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) adjusted for court sessions days Year Month Number of bankruptcies 2016 June 384 2016 July 371 2016 August 287 2016 September 299 2016 October 303 2016 November 417 2016 December 332 2017 January 336 2017 February 292 2017 March 304 2017 April 263 2017 May 281 2017 June 300 2017 July 266 2017 August 231 2017 September 237 2017 October 261 2017 November 251 2017 December 269 2018 January 273 2018 February 232 2018 March 266 2018 April 266 2018 May 259 2018 June 248 2018 July 251 2018 August 257 2018 September 224 2018 October 264 2018 November 277 2018 December 328 2019 January 286 2019 February 254 2019 March 277 2019 April 281 2019 May 264 2019 June 271 2019 July 274 2019 August 261 2019 September 257 2019 October 253 2019 November 288 2019 December 243 2020 January 272 2020 February 271 2020 March 259 2020 April 335 2020 May 262 Download CSV

Trend slightly upwards since October 2018

The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, is seen to fluctuate significantly. Ups and downs alternate quickly. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013. This was followed by a downward trend until September 2017. Subsequently, the trend has been relatively stable. The number of bankruptcies reached the lowest level of this century in September 2018, after which the trend is slightly upwards.

Most bankruptcies recorded in trade sector

If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 259 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in May 2020. With a total of 53 (31 fewer than in the previous month), the trade sector suffered most.

Trade is among the sectors with the highest number of businesses. In May, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector accommodation and food services.

Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) by sector Hide datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) by sector Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) by sector May 2020 April 2020 Trade 53 84 Renting, other business services 31 31 Financial services 31 13 Manufacturing 26 26 Construction 25 41 Transport, storage 24 40 Specialised business services 18 20 Real estate activities 11 14 Accommodation and food services 10 4 Culture, sports, recreation 8 4 Information & communication 7 5 Care 5 9 Agriculture 1 4 Download CSV

Week 23: 64 bankruptcies

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 64 bankruptcies in week 23 (31 May to 6 June inclusive). This is 5 down on the previous week. In addition, 7 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 3 fewer than in the previous week. In the first 23 weeks of 2020, altogether 1,727 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions (including sole proprietorships) in the Netherlands. This is 70 more than in the same period in 2019.

Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships), weekly Hide datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships), weekly Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships), weekly Week Bankruptcies 2019 1 15 2019 2 65 2019 3 55 2019 4 68 2019 5 69 2019 6 57 2019 7 70 2019 8 46 2019 9 66 2019 10 62 2019 11 54 2019 12 74 2019 13 69 2019 14 74 2019 15 67 2019 16 76 2019 17 56 2019 18 49 2019 19 56 2019 20 48 2019 21 66 2019 22 75 2019 23 51 2019 24 58 2019 25 74 2019 26 70 2019 27 68 2019 28 66 2019 29 59 2019 30 59 2019 31 61 2019 32 54 2019 33 67 2019 34 66 2019 35 56 2019 36 42 2019 37 70 2019 38 78 2019 39 50 2019 40 55 2019 41 61 2019 42 61 2019 43 38 2019 44 84 2019 45 58 2019 46 73 2019 47 64 2019 48 71 2019 49 68 2019 50 61 2019 51 79 2019 52 43 2020 1 22 2020 2 60 2020 3 58 2020 4 63 2020 5 71 2020 6 46 2020 7 102 2020 8 56 2020 9 54 2020 10 73 2020 11 60 2020 12 60 2020 13 44 2020 14 69 2020 15 89 2020 16 60 2020 17 98 2020 18 64 2020 19 48 2020 20 73 2020 21 69 2020 22 69 2020 23 64 Download CSV

Several weeks may pass between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.