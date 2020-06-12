Fewer bankruptcies in May

The number of corporate bankruptcies, adjusted for court session days, has decreased. There were 73 fewer bankruptcies in May than in the previous month, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The trend has been slightly upwards since October 2018. In the first five months of this year, the number of bankruptcies was up by almost 3 percent relative to the same period in 2019.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) adjusted for court sessions days
YearMonthNumber of bankruptcies
2016June384
2016July371
2016August287
2016September299
2016October303
2016November417
2016December332
2017January336
2017February292
2017March304
2017April263
2017May281
2017June300
2017July266
2017August231
2017September237
2017October261
2017November251
2017December269
2018January273
2018February232
2018March266
2018April266
2018May259
2018June248
2018July251
2018August257
2018September224
2018October264
2018November277
2018December328
2019January286
2019February254
2019March277
2019April281
2019May264
2019June271
2019July274
2019August261
2019September257
2019October253
2019November288
2019December243
2020January272
2020February271
2020March259
2020April335
2020May262

Trend slightly upwards since October 2018

The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, is seen to fluctuate significantly. Ups and downs alternate quickly. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013. This was followed by a downward trend until September 2017. Subsequently, the trend has been relatively stable. The number of bankruptcies reached the lowest level of this century in September 2018, after which the trend is slightly upwards.

Most bankruptcies recorded in trade sector

If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 259 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in May 2020. With a total of 53 (31 fewer than in the previous month), the trade sector suffered most.

Trade is among the sectors with the highest number of businesses. In May, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector accommodation and food services.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) by sector
  May 2020 April 2020
Trade5384
Renting, other business services3131
Financial services3113
Manufacturing2626
Construction2541
Transport, storage2440
Specialised business services1820
Real estate activities1114
Accommodation and food services104
Culture, sports, recreation84
Information & communication75
Care59
Agriculture14

Week 23: 64 bankruptcies

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 64 bankruptcies in week 23 (31 May to 6 June inclusive). This is 5 down on the previous week. In addition, 7 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 3 fewer than in the previous week. In the first 23 weeks of 2020, altogether 1,727 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions (including sole proprietorships) in the Netherlands. This is 70 more than in the same period in 2019.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships), weekly
 Week Bankruptcies
2019115
2019265
2019355
2019468
2019569
2019657
2019770
2019846
2019966
20191062
20191154
20191274
20191369
20191474
20191567
20191676
20191756
20191849
20191956
20192048
20192166
20192275
20192351
20192458
20192574
20192670
20192768
20192866
20192959
20193059
20193161
20193254
20193367
20193466
20193556
20193642
20193770
20193878
20193950
20194055
20194161
20194261
20194338
20194484
20194558
20194673
20194764
20194871
20194968
20195061
20195179
20195243
2020122
2020260
2020358
2020463
2020571
2020646
20207102
2020856
2020954
20201073
20201160
20201260
20201344
20201469
20201589
20201660
20201798
20201864
20201948
20202073
20202169
20202269
20202364

Several weeks may pass between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.

Figures published in this news release are provisional and subject to revision.

