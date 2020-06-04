Week 22: 75 bankruptcies
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 66 bankruptcies in week 22. This is 3 down on the previous week. In addition, 9 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 7 fewer than in the previous week.
|Week
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|17
|2019
|2
|74
|2019
|3
|69
|2019
|4
|82
|2019
|5
|87
|2019
|6
|71
|2019
|7
|84
|2019
|8
|64
|2019
|9
|83
|2019
|10
|74
|2019
|11
|63
|2019
|12
|85
|2019
|13
|80
|2019
|14
|85
|2019
|15
|81
|2019
|16
|88
|2019
|17
|64
|2019
|18
|58
|2019
|19
|72
|2019
|20
|56
|2019
|21
|78
|2019
|22
|83
|2019
|23
|59
|2019
|24
|64
|2019
|25
|81
|2019
|26
|78
|2019
|27
|75
|2019
|28
|74
|2019
|29
|76
|2019
|30
|64
|2019
|31
|70
|2019
|32
|67
|2019
|33
|78
|2019
|34
|74
|2019
|35
|65
|2019
|36
|49
|2019
|37
|87
|2019
|38
|93
|2019
|39
|69
|2019
|40
|64
|2019
|41
|74
|2019
|42
|69
|2019
|43
|45
|2019
|44
|95
|2019
|45
|74
|2019
|46
|84
|2019
|47
|78
|2019
|48
|79
|2019
|49
|81
|2019
|50
|71
|2019
|51
|96
|2019
|52
|54
|2020
|1
|25
|2020
|2
|72
|2020
|3
|70
|2020
|4
|73
|2020
|5
|82
|2020
|6
|67
|2020
|7
|114
|2020
|8
|73
|2020
|9
|68
|2020
|10
|80
|2020
|11
|76
|2020
|12
|68
|2020
|13
|47
|2020
|14
|74
|2020
|15
|97
|2020
|16
|65
|2020
|17
|112
|2020
|18
|79
|2020
|19
|56
|2020
|20
|92
|2020
|21
|85
|2020
|22
|75
Most bankruptcies recorded in construction sector
Of all sectors, the construction sector recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 12. This is 1 fewer than in week 21. Two of the 12 bankruptcies in construction were sole proprietorships. In addition, 9 bankruptcies were recorded in manufacturing, 4 more than in the previous week. Retail trade recorded 9 bankruptcies, the same number as in week 21.
|Week 22
|Week 21
|Construction
|12
|13
|Manufacturing
|9
|5
|Retail
|9
|9
|Financial services
|7
|6
|Wholesale
|5
|7
|Food and beverage services
|5
|4
|Transport and storage
|4
|3
|Specialised business services
|4
|8
|Employment activities
|3
|6
|Care
|3
|0
|Accommodation services
|2
|4
|Information and communication
|2
|3
|Real estate activities
|1
|3
|Education
|1
|1
|Arts, entertainment and recreation
|1
|2
|Other service activities
|1
|3
Several weeks may elapse between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.