Week 21: 85 bankruptcies
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 69 bankruptcies in week 21. This is 4 down on the previous week. In addition, 16 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 3 fewer than in the previous week.
|Week
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|17
|2019
|2
|74
|2019
|3
|69
|2019
|4
|82
|2019
|5
|87
|2019
|6
|71
|2019
|7
|84
|2019
|8
|64
|2019
|9
|83
|2019
|10
|74
|2019
|11
|63
|2019
|12
|85
|2019
|13
|80
|2019
|14
|85
|2019
|15
|81
|2019
|16
|88
|2019
|17
|64
|2019
|18
|58
|2019
|19
|72
|2019
|20
|56
|2019
|21
|78
|2019
|22
|83
|2019
|23
|59
|2019
|24
|64
|2019
|25
|81
|2019
|26
|78
|2019
|27
|75
|2019
|28
|74
|2019
|29
|76
|2019
|30
|64
|2019
|31
|70
|2019
|32
|67
|2019
|33
|78
|2019
|34
|74
|2019
|35
|65
|2019
|36
|49
|2019
|37
|87
|2019
|38
|93
|2019
|39
|69
|2019
|40
|64
|2019
|41
|74
|2019
|42
|69
|2019
|43
|45
|2019
|44
|95
|2019
|45
|74
|2019
|46
|84
|2019
|47
|78
|2019
|48
|79
|2019
|49
|81
|2019
|50
|71
|2019
|51
|96
|2019
|52
|54
|2020
|1
|25
|2020
|2
|72
|2020
|3
|70
|2020
|4
|73
|2020
|5
|82
|2020
|6
|67
|2020
|7
|114
|2020
|8
|73
|2020
|9
|68
|2020
|10
|80
|2020
|11
|76
|2020
|12
|68
|2020
|13
|47
|2020
|14
|74
|2020
|15
|97
|2020
|16
|65
|2020
|17
|112
|2020
|18
|79
|2020
|19
|56
|2020
|20
|92
|2020
|21
|85
Most bankruptcies recorded in construction sector
Of all sectors, the construction sector recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 13. This is 3 fewer than in week 20. Five of the 13 bankruptcies in construction were sole proprietorships. In addition, 9 bankruptcies were recorded in retail trade, 3 more than in the previous week. Specialised business services (e.g. legal services, architectural firms and advertising agencies) recorded 8 bankruptcies, twice as many as in week 20. In all sectors mentioned, higher weekly totals were recorded earlier this year.
|Week 21
|Week 20
|Construction
|13
|16
|Retail
|9
|6
|Specialised business services
|8
|4
|Wholesale
|7
|9
|Financial services
|6
|9
|Employment activities
|6
|4
|Manufacturing
|5
|4
|Accommodation services
|4
|2
|Food and beverage services
|4
|14
|Transport and storage
|3
|3
|Information and communication
|3
|2
|Real estate activities
|3
|5
|Other service activities
|3
|2
|Arts, entertainment and recreation
|2
|2
|Education
|1
|1
Several weeks may elapse between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.
