Week 21: 85 bankruptcies

In week 21 (working week 18 to 22 May inclusive), 85 companies and institutions including sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, as reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). This is 7 fewer than in week 20. In the first 21 weeks of 2020, altogether 1,575 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions in the Netherlands. This is 60 more than in the same period in 2019. As of 2019, the trend has been slightly upward.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 69 bankruptcies in week 21. This is 4 down on the previous week. In addition, 16 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 3 fewer than in the previous week.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly
 Week Bankruptcies
2019117
2019274
2019369
2019482
2019587
2019671
2019784
2019864
2019983
20191074
20191163
20191285
20191380
20191485
20191581
20191688
20191764
20191858
20191972
20192056
20192178
20192283
20192359
20192464
20192581
20192678
20192775
20192874
20192976
20193064
20193170
20193267
20193378
20193474
20193565
20193649
20193787
20193893
20193969
20194064
20194174
20194269
20194345
20194495
20194574
20194684
20194778
20194879
20194981
20195071
20195196
20195254
2020125
2020272
2020370
2020473
2020582
2020667
20207114
2020873
2020968
20201080
20201176
20201268
20201347
20201474
20201597
20201665
202017112
20201879
20201956
20202092
20202185

Most bankruptcies recorded in construction sector

Of all sectors, the construction sector recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 13. This is 3 fewer than in week 20. Five of the 13 bankruptcies in construction were sole proprietorships. In addition, 9 bankruptcies were recorded in retail trade, 3 more than in the previous week. Specialised business services (e.g. legal services, architectural firms and advertising agencies) recorded 8 bankruptcies, twice as many as in week 20. In all sectors mentioned, higher weekly totals were recorded earlier this year.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020
 Week 21Week 20
Construction1316
Retail96
Specialised business services84
Wholesale79
Financial services69
Employment activities64
Manufacturing54
Accommodation services42
Food and beverage services414
Transport and storage33
Information and communication32
Real estate activities35
Other service activities32
Arts, entertainment and recreation22
Education11


Several weeks may elapse between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.

Figures published in this news release are provisional and subject to revision.

