Household spending 1.1 percent up in February

According to figures released by Statistics Netherlands (CBS), Dutch consumers spent 1.1 percent more in February 2020 than in February 2019. This was due to higher spending on electrical appliances, home furnishing and services. The growth rate was slightly higher than in January.

The CBS Consumption Radar shows that circumstances for Dutch household consumption in April are, on balance, more unfavourable than in February.

Consumption figures have been adjusted for price changes and differences in the shopping-day pattern.

Show datatable Domestic household consumption (volume, adjusted for shopping days) Hide datatable Domestic household consumption (volume, adjusted for shopping days) Domestic household consumption (volume, adjusted for shopping days) Year Month Change (year-on-year % change) 2016 February 0 2016 March 1.1 2016 April 0.8 2016 May 1.4 2016 June 0.8 2016 July 2.1 2016 August 1.2 2016 September 0.9 2016 October 1.7 2016 November 2.4 2016 December 1.6 2017 January 3.3 2017 February 2.7 2017 March 2.2 2017 April 2.8 2017 May 3 2017 June 2.7 2017 July 2.5 2017 August 2.3 2017 September 3.3 2017 October 1 2017 November 2.5 2017 December 1.7 2018 January 1.8 2018 February 3.2 2018 March 3.1 2018 April 3.3 2018 May 2.2 2018 June 2.7 2018 July 3 2018 August 2.8 2018 September 2.2 2018 October 2.3 2018 November 2.5 2018 December 2 2019 January 1.4 2019 February 1 2019 March 1.5 2019 April 1.6 2019 May 2.5 2019 June 1.4 2019 July 1 2019 August 1 2019 September 1.9 2019 October 1.9 2019 November 1.6 2019 December 2.9 '20 January 1 Download CSV

Spending on appliances and home furnishing up in particular

In February, consumers spent 2.2 percent more on durable goods than in the same month last year, mainly on electrical appliances and home furnishings. Consumer spending on food, beverages and tobacco rose by 0.4 percent. Spending on other goods such as natural gas and motor fuels was 2.8 percent lower than in February 2019.

Last week, CBS reported that the Dutch retail sector achieved 5.0 percent year-on-year turnover growth in February 2020. The volume of sales increased by 3.5 percent. These figures were also adjusted for the shopping-day pattern.

Consumer spending on services - which accounts for over half of total domestic consumer expenditure - rose by 1.8 percent in February year-on-year. These services include insurance premiums, house rent, public transportation and visits to restaurants or hairdressers.

Show datatable Domestic household consumption by category (volume, adjusted for shopping days), February 2020 Hide datatable Domestic household consumption by category (volume, adjusted for shopping days), February 2020 Domestic household consumption by category (volume, adjusted for shopping days), February 2020 change (year-on-year % change) Durable goods 2.2 Services 1.8 Food, drinks and tobacco 0.4 Other goods (e.g. gas) -2.8 Total 1.1 Download CSV

Consumer climate in April more unfavourable than in February

Every month, CBS publishes figures about the circumstances for household consumption in the CBS Consumption Radar. Household consumption is influenced by factors such as consumers’ expectations, their personal financial situation and developments on the labour market. Although the Radar indicators show a strong correlation with household consumption, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased growth.

According to the CBS Consumption Radar, circumstances for Dutch household consumption in April are more unfavourable than in February. This is mainly due to the fact that consumers’ expectations on future unemployment and their financial situation for the next twelve months deteriorated significantly. In addition, there was a much sharper decline in share prices.



The household consumption figures for the reporting month of February do not yet reflect the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.