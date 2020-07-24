480 billion euros spent in foreign EU webshops in Q1

In Q1 2020, Dutch consumers purchased 480 million euros worth of products from foreign EU webshops. This is 18.8 percent more than in the same quarter in 2019, when they spent 404 billion euros. Sales by Dutch webshops rose more rapidly in Q1, namely by 20.2 percent. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of ongoing research.

Turnover generated by EU webshops represents online purchases of goods by Dutch consumers from companies located within the European Union but outside the Netherlands. Figures are exclusive of VAT and have been calculated on the basis of an experimental method. As this method is still under development, the figures are provisional.

Dutch webshop turnover over 20 percent up in Q1

In Q1 2020, webshops registered in the Netherlands saw their sales go up by 20.2 percent relative to the same quarter one year previously. In terms of Dutch internet sales, a distinction can be made between webshops with only online sales and companies with online sales aside from their brick-and-mortar shop(s) (so-called multi-channelers). In Q1 2020, online shops saw their turnover go up by 18.8 percent relative to one year previously. Online turnover realised by Dutch multichannelers was up by 22.3 percent in this period.

Show datatable Online share of retail trade (excl. petrol stations and pharmacies) Hide datatable Online share of retail trade (excl. petrol stations and pharmacies) Online share of retail trade (excl. petrol stations and pharmacies) Year Quarter Retail trade (year-on-year % change) Multichannel retailers (not primarily online) (year-on-year % change) Mail order companies, webshops (year-on-year % change) 2015 Q1 17.8 22.9 14.8 2015 Q2 19.5 20.6 18.8 2015 Q3 24.9 23.0 26.0 2015 Q4 25.1 21.5 27.4 2016 Q1 24.0 16.7 28.6 2016 Q2 21.2 16.9 23.9 2016 Q3 16.0 11.1 18.9 2016 Q4 19.8 20.3 19.5 2017 Q1 16.1 17.5 15.3 2017 Q2 20.6 25.6 17.7 2017 Q3 21.1 24.2 19.5 2017 Q4 21.3 21.6 21.1 2018 Q1 21.1 25.6 18.4 2018 Q2 18.0 25.4 13.4 2018 Q3 17.7 28.7 11.7 2018 Q4 15.6 25.8 9.6 2019 Q1 16.6 23.6 12.3 2019 Q2 18.4 23.3 14.9 2019 Q3 17.6 21.8 14.9 2019 Q4 15.7 17.7 14.3 2020* Q1 20.2 22.3 18.8 *provisional figures Download CSV

Turnover share of European webshops limited

Purchases from European webshops by Dutch consumers account for a relatively small part of domestic consumer spending. In 2018, these purchases amounted to less than 2 percent of total domestic retail turnover. In Q1 2020, total Dutch retail turnover was 3.9 percent higher than in Q1 2019.

The distinction between domestic and foreign webshops tends to be blurry for Dutch consumers. Content on e-commerce websites is often available in multiple languages and foreign online stores may offer a Dutch language version.