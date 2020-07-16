Unemployment rises to 404 thousand in June

Unemployment in the Netherlands grew by 131 thousand over the previous three months, to 404 thousand in June. This is 4.3 percent of the labour force. Last month saw the highest growth: 74 thousand. After four months of decline, the number of employed rose again in June, by 45 thousand. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of new labour force figures.

At the end of June, the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV) recorded 301 thousand current unemployment (WW) benefits, the same number as in May.

Unemployment* and unemployment benefits
   Unemployment indicator (ILO)
(15 to 74 yrs, seasonally adjusted) (x 1,000)		WW benefits (15 yrs to pension entitlement age) (x 1,000)
2012January486292
2012February482299
2012March487296
2012April502292
2012May501291
2012June502291
2012July518298
2012August517304
2012September530304
2012October539310
2012November554322
2012December572340
2013January589369
2013February601377
2013March619380
2013April625380
2013May632378
2013June648382
2013July666395
2013August670399
2013September675400
2013October680408
2013November677419
2013December687438
2014January691460
2014February699460
2014March692454
2014April684443
2014May672436
2014June656431
2014July648437
2014August637430
2014September630420
2014October632419
2014November635425
2014December643441
2015January645458
2015February633455
2015March626443
2015April625427
2015May617416
2015June611410
2015July603420
2015August604420
2015September609417
2015October616421
2015November596427
2015December588446
2016January574465
2016February581469
2016March574470
2016April572461
2016May560448
2016June550438
2016July541432
2016August521427
2016September510424
2016October502420
2016November499410
2016December482412
2017January480419
2017February473416
2017March463415
2017April456401
2017May456386
2017June446372
2017July436364
2017August426362
2017September422351
2017October404343
2017November397337
2017December395330
2018January380335
2018February367330
2018March357327
2018April355314
2018May352301
2018June354288
2018July348279
2018August353278
2018September343274
2018October337269
2018November326267
2018December329263
2019January329279
2019February312274
2019March307268
2019April300257
2019May302251
2019June313243
2019July313234
2019August321237
2019September323233
2019October323233
2019November324228
2019December302223
2020January284241
2020February274240
2020March273250
2020April314292
2020May330301
2020June404301
*The unemployment figures over April, May and June 2020 are provisional.

Unemployment is determined on the basis of survey sampling. In order to minimise fluctuations as a result of the sample nature, CBS generally uses the average trend over the previous three months. Because the recent measures to combat the spread of coronavirus have a major impact on the labour market, the developments in the past months are described here separately. Contrary to common practice, the figures are provisional and may be adjusted in the coming months.

Number of both unemployed and employed up in June

During the first months following the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, the labour force decreased significantly. Of those who lost their jobs, relatively few became unemployed because most were not looking for work and/or were not available. People who do not meet these conditions are not counted towards the labour force.

In June, the labour force grew by 119 thousand. More people entered the labour market who did not look for work or were not available in the preceding months, and therefore did not belong to the labour force. Some of them found a job again, but a larger number became unemployed. The number of people in work increased by 45 thousand and the number of unemployed surged last month, by 74 thousand. In April and May, the increase in the number of unemployed was less substantial: 41 and 16 thousand respectively.

Unemployment rate rising exceptionally fast

There were 404 thousand unemployed in June, equivalent to 4.3 percent of the labour force. This was still 3.6 percent in May. The highest increase in unemployment was seen among 15 to 24-year-olds: from 9.5 to 10.7 percent. Among 25 to 44-year-olds, the unemployment rate went up from 2.9 to 3.7 percent, and from 2.2 to 2.6 percent among the over-45s.

In November 2008 - at the onset of the financial crisis - the unemployment rate also stood at 3.6 percent. Then, it took seven months before it had risen to 4.3 percent. Now, this increase occurred from one month to the next.

The higher number of employed and unemployed is the result of underlying flows between the active, unemployed and inactive labour force. In the previous three months, these flows were greater than ever measured on a monthly basis by CBS.

 

UWV: Same number of WW benefits in June

The number of current WW benefits remained virtually unchanged in June compared to the previous month. At the end of June, UWV provided 301 thousand WW benefits. For the first time since March, the number of WW benefits did not increase. A total of over 60 thousand current WW benefits have been added since the end of February.

UWV: 33 thousand new WW benefits in June

UWV registered 33 thousand new WW benefits in June. This is less than in May, when there were 42 thousand new benefits. The peak was in April, with almost 74 thousand new benefits. April had one reporting week more than May and June, but the average inflow per week was also highest that month. In April, there were 14.7 thousand new WW benefit recipients per week, while this number was 10.5 thousand in May and 8.3 thousand in June.

Every month, CBS publishes figures on the labour force in accordance with international guidelines. The corresponding indicators, i.e. the employed and unemployed labour force, are used around the world to describe cyclical developments on the labour market. Monthly figures are essential in this respect. In addition, UWV issues its own monthly figures on unemployment benefits. Figures released by UWV do not correspond one-to-one with the labour force indicators. In the previous three months, unemployment rose more sharply than the number of benefits.

