Skip to main content
Change navigation
Search
Nederlands
Figures
StatLine
Information about StatLine
Open Data
Labour and income
Labour and social security
Income and spending
Economy
Enterprises
Construction and housing
Financial and business services
Trade, hotels and restaurants
Manufacturing and energy
International trade
Agriculture
Macroeconomics
Government and politics
Prices
Society
Population
Health and welfare
Nature and environment
Education
Security and justice
Traffic and transport
Leisure and culture
Regional
Corporate
Nederlands
Search
Nederlands
Search
Search byspeech
Search
12/05/2020 12:15