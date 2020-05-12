Mortality still above average

In week 18 (ending 3 May), mortality stood at 3,299 deaths. This is approximately 600 fewer than in week 17, when it stood at 3,881. Mortality in week 18 is still almost 5 percent higher than the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) on the basis of provisional weekly death counts.

In the first ten weeks of this year (i.e. up to 8 March inclusive), weekly mortality<toelichting> stood at 3,134 on average. It subsequently started rising to reach its highest level of 5,078 in week 14. Normally, a decline would set in at this time of year, after the end of winter. In the three previous years, mortality was approximately 2,750 in the same period around week 18.

This estimate has been based on the number of death certificates that Statistics Netherlands (CBS) has received so far for week 18. Approximately 40 to 80 more deaths are expected to be recorded for this week.

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly Deaths registered weekly 2017 2018 2019* 2020* 1 3568 3343 3064 3100 2 3637 3359 3261 3364 3 3487 3364 3153 3152 4 3626 3322 3179 3041 5 3574 3403 3144 3159 6 3446 3513 3185 3189 7 3417 3660 3253 3197 8 3328 3691 3223 2956 9 3152 3937 3066 3090 10 3054 4092 3172 3096 11 2843 3733 3228 3213 12 2778 3430 3043 3606 13 2850 3225 3014 4445 14 2764 3040 2900 5078 15 2810 2860 2901 4967 16 2713 2760 3040 4282 17 2778 2663 2959 3881 18 2769 2645 2808 3299 19 2802 2641 2773 20 2801 2606 2821 21 2772 2674 2873 22 2701 2776 2732 23 2624 2679 2736 24 2643 2557 2649 25 2627 2601 2694 26 2691 2619 2836 27 2697 2726 2726 28 2520 2671 2762 29 2674 2704 2585 30 2571 2767 3007 31 2510 2760 2732 32 2657 2745 2629 33 2540 2605 2612 34 2545 2612 2616 35 2576 2527 2785 36 2570 2613 2556 37 2707 2539 2643 38 2715 2706 2582 39 2669 2696 2753 40 2641 2806 2717 41 2763 2760 2912 42 2706 2739 2879 43 2676 2671 2869 44 2726 2815 2856 45 2797 2798 3016 46 2916 2761 3062 47 2917 2859 3025 48 2886 2907 3041 49 3027 2968 3016 50 3218 3017 3164 51 3079 3041 3247 52 3187 2901 3019 * provisional figures Download CSV

Tomorrow, CBS will publish new figures on mortality among users of long-term care (Wlz) in week 18.A news release has been scheduled for Friday 15 May with mortality estimates for week 19, based on the data received until then.