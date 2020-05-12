Mortality still above average

In week 18 (ending 3 May), mortality stood at 3,299 deaths. This is approximately 600 fewer than in week 17, when it stood at 3,881. Mortality in week 18 is still almost 5 percent higher than the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) on the basis of provisional weekly death counts.

In the first ten weeks of this year (i.e. up to 8 March inclusive), weekly mortality<toelichting> stood at 3,134 on average. It subsequently started rising to reach its highest level of 5,078 in week 14. Normally, a decline would set in at this time of year, after the end of winter. In the three previous years, mortality was approximately 2,750 in the same period around week 18.
This estimate has been based on the number of death certificates that Statistics Netherlands (CBS) has received so far for week 18. Approximately 40 to 80 more deaths are expected to be recorded for this week.

Deaths registered weekly
 201720182019*2020*
13568334330643100
23637335932613364
33487336431533152
43626332231793041
53574340331443159
63446351331853189
73417366032533197
83328369132232956
93152393730663090
103054409231723096
112843373332283213
122778343030433606
132850322530144445
142764304029005078
152810286029014967
162713276030404282
172778266329593881
182769264528083299
19280226412773
20280126062821
21277226742873
22270127762732
23262426792736
24264325572649
25262726012694
26269126192836
27269727262726
28252026712762
29267427042585
30257127673007
31251027602732
32265727452629
33254026052612
34254526122616
35257625272785
36257026132556
37270725392643
38271527062582
39266926962753
40264128062717
41276327602912
42270627392879
43267626712869
44272628152856
45279727983016
46291627613062
47291728593025
48288629073041
49302729683016
50321830173164
51307930413247
52318729013019
* provisional figures


Tomorrow, CBS will publish new figures on mortality among users of long-term care (Wlz) in week 18.
A news release has been scheduled for Friday 15 May with mortality estimates for week 19, based on the data received until then.

