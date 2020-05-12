Mortality still above average
In the first ten weeks of this year (i.e. up to 8 March inclusive), weekly mortality<toelichting> stood at 3,134 on average. It subsequently started rising to reach its highest level of 5,078 in week 14. Normally, a decline would set in at this time of year, after the end of winter. In the three previous years, mortality was approximately 2,750 in the same period around week 18.
This estimate has been based on the number of death certificates that Statistics Netherlands (CBS) has received so far for week 18. Approximately 40 to 80 more deaths are expected to be recorded for this week.
|2017
|2018
|2019*
|2020*
|1
|3568
|3343
|3064
|3100
|2
|3637
|3359
|3261
|3364
|3
|3487
|3364
|3153
|3152
|4
|3626
|3322
|3179
|3041
|5
|3574
|3403
|3144
|3159
|6
|3446
|3513
|3185
|3189
|7
|3417
|3660
|3253
|3197
|8
|3328
|3691
|3223
|2956
|9
|3152
|3937
|3066
|3090
|10
|3054
|4092
|3172
|3096
|11
|2843
|3733
|3228
|3213
|12
|2778
|3430
|3043
|3606
|13
|2850
|3225
|3014
|4445
|14
|2764
|3040
|2900
|5078
|15
|2810
|2860
|2901
|4967
|16
|2713
|2760
|3040
|4282
|17
|2778
|2663
|2959
|3881
|18
|2769
|2645
|2808
|3299
|19
|2802
|2641
|2773
|20
|2801
|2606
|2821
|21
|2772
|2674
|2873
|22
|2701
|2776
|2732
|23
|2624
|2679
|2736
|24
|2643
|2557
|2649
|25
|2627
|2601
|2694
|26
|2691
|2619
|2836
|27
|2697
|2726
|2726
|28
|2520
|2671
|2762
|29
|2674
|2704
|2585
|30
|2571
|2767
|3007
|31
|2510
|2760
|2732
|32
|2657
|2745
|2629
|33
|2540
|2605
|2612
|34
|2545
|2612
|2616
|35
|2576
|2527
|2785
|36
|2570
|2613
|2556
|37
|2707
|2539
|2643
|38
|2715
|2706
|2582
|39
|2669
|2696
|2753
|40
|2641
|2806
|2717
|41
|2763
|2760
|2912
|42
|2706
|2739
|2879
|43
|2676
|2671
|2869
|44
|2726
|2815
|2856
|45
|2797
|2798
|3016
|46
|2916
|2761
|3062
|47
|2917
|2859
|3025
|48
|2886
|2907
|3041
|49
|3027
|2968
|3016
|50
|3218
|3017
|3164
|51
|3079
|3041
|3247
|52
|3187
|2901
|3019
|* provisional figures
Tomorrow, CBS will publish new figures on mortality among users of long-term care (Wlz) in week 18.
A news release has been scheduled for Friday 15 May with mortality estimates for week 19, based on the data received until then.
Sources
- StatLine - Deaths registered weekly, sex and age
