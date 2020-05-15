Business confidence in Q2 at lowest level ever measured

Due to the COVID-19 crisis and accompanying measures, entrepreneurs have not been this pessimistic since the start of surveytaking. Business confidence stands at -37.2, down from 6.4 in the previous quarter. This is the sharpest drop ever measured, reaching a level even far below the lowest point during the financial crisis. Confidence is lowest in the sector accommodation and food services. Expectations for the next three months across all sectors are negative, but there are wide differences between the sectors. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (KvK), the Economic Institute for Construction and Housing (EIB), the Dutch Organisation for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MKB-Nederland) and the Dutch Employers’ Organisation (VNO-NCW) on the basis of the Netherlands Business Survey (COEN). Data for this survey were collected in April 2020, before a relaxation of the measures was announced on 6 May.

Business confidence is the sentiment indicator of non-financial companies with at least 5 employed persons. At the beginning of 2018, it reached its highest level (18.1). Subsequently, the trend was gradually downward up to and including Q1 2020. Due to the coronavirus crisis, in Q2 the confidence indicator is seeing the largest decline ever since measurements started at the end of 2008. In Q2 2020, the sentiment indicator is at the lowest level ever recorded (-37.2). This level is even lower than the lowest point during the financial crisis in 2009. For the first time since Q4 2013, pessimism prevails among manufacturers.

Show datatable Business confidence Hide datatable Business confidence Business confidence Jaar Kwartaal Business confidence 2008 Q4 -7.0 2009 Q1 -24.3 2009 Q2 -29.7 2009 Q3 -23.5 2009 Q4 -13.5 2010 Q1 -7.1 2010 Q2 0.5 2010 Q3 3.4 2010 Q4 6.1 2011 Q1 7.2 2011 Q2 10.1 2011 Q3 3.2 2011 Q4 -4.4 2012 Q1 -6.3 2012 Q2 -6.8 2012 Q3 -8.6 2012 Q4 -9.2 2013 Q1 -10.7 2013 Q2 -11.7 2013 Q3 -8.7 2013 Q4 -2.7 2014 Q1 1.6 2014 Q2 4.7 2014 Q3 2.9 2014 Q4 4.9 2015 Q1 5.6 2015 Q2 5.4 2015 Q3 8.7 2015 Q4 7.4 2016 Q1 9.3 2016 Q2 8.8 2016 Q3 7.9 2016 Q4 9.2 2017 Q1 14.7 2017 Q2 15.5 2017 Q3 15.9 2017 Q4 13.4 2018 Q1 18.1 2018 Q2 14.2 2018 Q3 15.0 2018 Q4 13.4 2019 Q1 10.6 2019 Q2 12.0 2019 Q3 10.6 2019 Q4 6.6 2020 Q1 6.4 2020 Q2 -37.2 Source: CBS, EIB, KVK, MKB-Nederland, VNO-NCW The horizontal line shows the long-term average (1.3). Download CSV

Entrepreneurs have a very pessimistic outlook

For nine economic indicators, entrepreneurs reported their expectations in April relative to three months previously. For each of these indicators, entrepreneurs anticipating a negative development outnumber those anticipating a positive development. In the same quarter last year, the balance for each of these indicators was still positive. Entrepreneurs are mainly negative about the economic climate. Nearly 69 percent of manufacturers are expecting a deterioration of the economic climate in the next three months, while only 3 percent are anticipating an improvement.

Of all indicators, turnover expectations have seen the strongest year-on-year decline. Its balance went down from nearly 28 percent in Q2 2019 to over -54 percent in Q2 2020. In the sector accommodation and food services, turnover expectations are the most negative of all sectors. Here, almost 90 percent of manufacturers expect turnover to be lower in the current quarter than over the previous three months.

Show datatable Expectations among entrepreneurs for the next three months Hide datatable Expectations among entrepreneurs for the next three months Expectations among entrepreneurs for the next three months Indicator Q2 2020 (% balance of positive and negative answers) Q2 2019 (% balance of positive and negative answers) Output prices / rates -6.8 12.7 Staff numbers -23.4 18.3 Foreign turnover -35.0 10.3 Foreign order position -35.9 6.7 Purchase orders -48.8 14.0 Output -51.4 26.0 Turnover -54.3 27.6 Order position -58.0 16.7 Economic climate -65.5 5.9 Source: CBS, EIB, KVK, MKB-Nederland, VNO-NCW Download CSV

Furthermore, entrepreneurs gave their outlook on investments for 2020. More than 44 percent of entrepreneurs expect investments in fixed assets to decline in 2020 year-on-year; 7.4 percent anticipate growth.

Confidence down in accommodation and food services

In Q2 2020, business confidence declined across all sectors. Due to the many company closures as part of the COVID-19 measures, entrepreneurs in accommodation and food services have the most pessimistic outlook. The sentiment indicator stands at -84.3 in this sector. In the previous quarter, entrepreneurs were still more or less neutral.

In nine out of the twelve sectors, the confidence indicator is at its lowest level ever measured. In addition, the confidence deterioration in each of the sectors - except for information and communication - has never been so substantial within one quarter. Just as in the previous quarter, manufacturers in construction are the most confident. Nevertheless, the sentiment indicator stands at -10.6 in this sector, the lowest level since the beginning of 2014.

Show datatable Business confidence among sectors Hide datatable Business confidence among sectors Business confidence among sectors Bedrijfstak Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Construction -10.6 13.6 Retail (excl. cars) -12.8 5.7 Real estate activities -20.2 7.4 Information and communication -22.1 10.5 Manufacturing -28.7 2.5 Wholesale and commission trade -34.0 12.3 Non-financial private sector -37.2 6.4 Business services -40.3 9.7 Mining and quarrying -42.0 -10.6 Car trade and repair -46.9 -7.6 Transport and storage -50.1 1.6 Accommodation and food services -84.3 0.2 Source: CBS, EIB, KVK, MKB-Nederland, VNO-NCW Download CSV

